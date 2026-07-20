In Missouri, fake A/C contractors take deposits, then disappear as temperatures rise

Customers paid the full amount upfront and "they never did the work."

It can be hard enough for families to stay safe when summer temperatures soar. The last thing any community needs is scammers taking advantage when an air conditioner breaks down, and a homeowner feels pressure to make a fast decision.

In Missouri, consumer advocates and local contractors say that is exactly the kind of situation that can play out during the hottest part of the year.

What's happening?

About 5,000 complaints tied to HVAC scams reach the Better Business Bureau each year, according to KSNF. The agency says the threat remains, as more homeowners seek cooling repairs and replacements.

Even with annual reports now below the 7,000 logged in 2022, Khesha Duncan, Better Business Bureau Columbia regional director, said the problem persists.

"It's really hot outside, particularly if someone has an issue or they are concerned that their unit may be going out or it's not running quite as well as it should be scammers are going to try and hone in on that," Duncan said.

Nathan Washam, owner of Mac-Co Heating and Cooling, said the summer brings heavy call volume, with roughly 2,000 service calls. He said that in nearly a decade working in HVAC, he has encountered customers who had previously lost money to scammers.

Washam said some of those situations involved new construction, where customers paid the full amount upfront and "they never did the work."

Why does it matter?

When scammers collect deposits and disappear, they drain family budgets and undermine trust in legitimate local businesses that provide essential services during periods of extreme heat.

Cooling equipment is both a major household expense and a major source of energy use. When consumers are rushed into bad deals, they may delay necessary upgrades, spend more to operate inefficient systems, or even replace equipment twice.

What can I do?

According to Duncan, hotter weather can increase the risk because more people are shopping for air conditioners and HVAC services simultaneously, KSNF reported.

Rather than focusing only on the very lowest price, Washam said homeowners should consider whether a company has an established record. He recommended choosing a business that has been around long enough to build trust with customers.

Before committing to a repair or replacement, Duncan recommended collecting at least three quotes. Reviewing multiple bids can help homeowners notice prices that seem suspiciously low or payment requests that feel overly aggressive.

It can also show whether one contractor is pushing a full replacement while another believes a repair is still possible.

"You should ask a company for references," Duncan warned, according to KSNF. "That is a good way to tell if someone is legitimate or not."

And Washam added, "If you are just looking for the cheapest price than you're probably going to be a little more susceptible to some of that."

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