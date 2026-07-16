New US heat wave sends Salt Lake City to 109, Philadelphia toward 107, and Arizona past 110

"Even for mid-July, this heat is expected to be exceptionally rare for some locations."

Another dangerous stretch of summer heat is moving across the United States, with some cities already breaking records and others preparing for what could be their hottest day of the year.

Only weeks after the prolonged Fourth of July heat wave, triple-digit temperatures are again returning to parts of the country.

What's happening?

The current heat pattern first strengthened over the weekend in the Southwest and Great Plains and has since been pushing eastward.

According to National Weather Service forecasts, cited by Time, many places are expected to see highs from 95 to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, with some locations facing temperatures that are unusually intense for mid-July.

The agency warned that "even for mid-July, this heat is expected to be exceptionally rare for some locations and produce numerous daily temperature records, while potentially nearing monthly and all-time records."

The heat has already produced striking readings in some places. Billings, Montana, climbed above 110 over the weekend, and Salt Lake City reached 109 degrees on Sunday, surpassing its previous record of 107.

Elsewhere, the peak may still be ahead. Wednesday could end up being the hottest day of the week across much of the Northeast, with New York City near 103 degrees and Philadelphia possibly around 107, while Phoenix and Tempe, Arizona, are expected to remain at or above 110.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest forms of weather because it can overwhelm the body quickly and quietly, particularly for older adults, children, outdoor workers, and people without reliable access to cooling.

It can also worsen heart and respiratory conditions, raise the risk of dehydration and heat stroke, and make routine daily activities more dangerous.

The economic effects can be serious as well. When dangerously high temperatures persist for several days, workers can lose income, electricity demand rises, infrastructure is strained, and families may end up paying more on energy bills just to stay safe.

That strain can ripple through local economies while also putting public health and community safety at greater risk.

This heat wave is also expected to bring another threat: storms. As temperatures begin to ease later in the week in parts of the Northeast, Time said forecasters are watching for strong winds and heavy rain in Wisconsin and parts of the mid-Atlantic.

In Salt Lake City, the National Weather Service warned of an increased flash-flood risk tied to heavy rainfall, while Billings could see rising humidity and possible thunderstorms.

What can I do?

Reduce heat exposure during the hottest part of the day. If possible, stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, use air conditioning or public cooling centers, and check on neighbors or relatives who may be more vulnerable.

If you need to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade, drink water regularly, and wear loose, light-colored clothing.

Heat illness can worsen quickly, so symptoms including dizziness, confusion, nausea, or a rapid pulse should be taken seriously.

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