Industry insiders call out frustrating HVAC trend after elderly friend nearly gets scammed: '[This] happens all the time'

Scams targeting individuals age 60 or older result in billions of dollars in losses each year, according to the FBI. One Reddit user suspected an HVAC technician was trying to rip off an elderly neighbor.

On the "r/hvacadvice" subreddit, the original poster explained that their neighbor had hired someone to service an 18-year-old Trane AC unit. The technician advised the neighbor to purchase a new unit for nearly $8,000 instead. That sounded a bit odd to the neighbor, who found another company that would install a new HVAC at a lower price. The previous technician declined to match it.

After the tech pressured them to buy a new HVAC for over an hour, the neighbor eventually got the other company on the phone in their presence — at which point the technician simply walked back to the Trane AC and fixed a loose wire that they supposedly just "found."

"Was this an attempted scam? Not sure what to think," the Redditor asked.





A well-functioning heating and cooling system can help keep energy costs lower, particularly if it's already energy-efficient, like a heat pump.

In this case, it's no surprise the neighbor wanted to make sure everything was on point. According to the OP, their AC had stopped blowing cold air altogether. However, several industry insiders said the neighbor was right not to take this tech at their word too quickly.

"I quit a company a few years back because they sold to a company that wanted all the techs to call out a sales person for any unit older than 6 years old," one shared. "They pressure them to have it done the next day. This is so you do not have time to think or price around."

"Yes it's a scam, happens all the time," another affirmed.

While others weren't quite so sure this was a clear-cut case of deception, the situation nonetheless highlights how your provider can make or break your HVAC experience. TCD's HVAC Explorer is a great resource to connect with trusted partners.

