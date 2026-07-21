As AC units struggle in the blistering Carolinas heat, BBB warns against HVAC repair scams

As summer heat bears down across the region, many Carolinas homeowners are facing a second headache: air conditioners that cannot keep up, and the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Carolinas is warning consumers not to rush into costly HVAC repair or replacement decisions.

That kind of situation can create a perfect opening for scammers and careless contractors, especially when families feel pressure to get a repair done as quickly as possible.

What's happening?

As the heat intensifies, the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Carolinas is advising homeowners to slow down before agreeing to HVAC work, according to WCTI 12. The group says its Scam Tracker has logged dozens of recent reports tied to heating and cooling services.

The warning comes as heat waves push homeowners toward costly, high-pressure choices. If an air-conditioning system breaks down during a stretch of sweltering weather, many people may feel forced to accept the first estimate they receive or agree to equipment they have not had time to research.

Before signing on for repairs or a replacement, the BBB says consumers should check a company's credentials first, making sure the contractor holds a valid license, carries insurance, and has manufacturer approval to install the equipment. It also urges homeowners to gather more than one written estimate, weigh factors such as upfront price, warranty coverage, service terms, and longer-term support, and ask what help will be available after installation.

Why does it matter?

Choosing an HVAC system in a rush can cost families far more than the initial bill, especially if the equipment is inefficient or installed poorly.

Heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems and provide both heating and cooling in one setup. That can translate into lower operating costs over time, and many homeowners may also qualify for tax credits and rebates that make the upgrade more affordable up front. Tools such as EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help homeowners compare heat pump options before committing.

For people who do not need a whole-home replacement, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point. The company's targeted heating and cooling option can be installed in under an hour, which may appeal to households trying to cool a specific problem room without taking on the cost of a full system overhaul.

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The financial risk can be especially steep in summer, when an inefficient or improperly installed unit may run constantly without providing enough cooling. That can mean higher electric bills, more strain on the system, and a greater chance of another breakdown during the next heat wave. Cooling costs have been climbing across the country this summer, and Missouri's attorney general recently issued a similar warning about AC repair scams as the heat spreads.

What can I do?

According to the BBB, homeowners are better off doing their homework before a breakdown turns into a rushed decision. That means confirming any installer carries the right license and insurance, is authorized by the manufacturer, and can clearly explain warranty and post-installation service terms, while also collecting multiple written estimates and comparing efficiency and price side by side.

Another step is to look into rebates or tax credits before buying replacement equipment, since efficient systems may come with extra savings. The BBB also says regular inspections and basic filter changes are worth keeping up with, because maintenance can help a unit run better and reduce the odds of an expensive surprise.

Homeowners looking to reduce power costs even further may also want to explore solar. EnergySage offers a free solar quotes comparison tool, and with EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations. And for households weighing a heating and cooling upgrade, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is another way to compare options carefully instead of making a rushed decision.

BBB President and CEO Mallory Wojciechowski said, "If you're replacing or repairing your system, take the time to research the company and consider working with a BBB Accredited Business."

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