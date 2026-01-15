Homeowner fed up after five-minute HVAC service spirals into '900% markup': 'How on earth can I trust [them]?'

"The whole goal is clearly to make the price of repair so high that you have no choice but to buy … a new system."

A homeowner was frustrated to receive a ridiculous markup on their HVAC repair quote. The original poster shared their experience in Reddit's r/homeowners forum, explaining how their old AC unit needed new refrigerant.

Originally, the HVAC tech told the OP the refrigerant would cost $300 per pound. Since the OP works in construction, they asked friends who work in the commercial HVAC industry about buying refrigerant directly and was able to purchase it for just over $30 per pound.

"A 20-30% markup on materials is expected if these places were charging $70 a pound," wrote the OP. "I would say fine but $300 is a 900% markup. The whole goal is clearly to make the price of repair so high that you have no choice but to buy (or more likely finance) a new system."

Since the OP's AC unit was old, they planned to replace it completely in a few years. However, after this experience, the OP felt hesitant to move forward with a replacement in the near future.





"How on earth can I trust purchasing a new system from someone who just tried to rake me over the coals on a simple repair job?" wrote the OP.

As this frustrating experience shows, finding the right HVAC technician is essential for receiving fair quotes. While it may be challenging at times, upgrading your heating and cooling systems remains one of the best ways to reduce your utility bills and improve your home's energy efficiency.

The OP gave Redditors an update on their HVAC tech journey, noting how they found a local contractor who was not only friendly but also fairly priced.

