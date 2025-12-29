Homeowner stunned after getting hit with 'bonkers' HVAC repair quote: 'Charging $460/hr ... is quite excessive'

"You are better off investing that money into a new unit."

A homeowner was floored after receiving an HVAC repair quote. The itemized bill came to a startling total of $3,512.24 to check for a valve leak, add refrigerant to the system, vacuum-pump the refrigeration system, and clean the evaporator coil.

After reviewing the quote, the OP was stunned, calling the bill "bonkers." Redditors on r/hvacadvice agreed that the bill was higher than normal, even for the OP's area.

"Seeing that you're in Philadelphia, your prices are going to be quite a bit higher than a lot of the country, but charging $460/hr for residential work is quite excessive," responded one user.

Repairing an old HVAC system can not only be a headache but also expensive. As the OP's HVAC repair quote demonstrates, in some cases, repair costs can inch toward the price of a new system. To save money and avoid rising energy prices, consider upgrading your heating and cooling systems.





A heat pump, for example, is three to five times more energy-efficient than a conventional gas boiler, according to the International Energy Agency. Optimizing your household's energy consumption reduces your environmental footprint while decreasing your home's energy bills.

Redditors continued to discuss the outrageous HVAC quote and suggested different options for the OP.

"If you have a $3,512 repair bill, you are better off investing that money into a new unit," responded one user.

