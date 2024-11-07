Tenant stunned by landlord's unacceptable A/C system: 'That goes beyond mildly infuriating to straight up fraud'

A recent post on the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit caused an uproar as a tenant shared a photo of the fraudulent A/C system their landlord installed.

The photo was of a window A/C unit attached to a homemade duct. A video posted later on in the comments section shows that the homemade duct hooks up to a vent in the living area.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP wrote that they had rented the apartment from the landlord without seeing it and that the apartment had been described by the landlord as having central A/C.

Central A/C works by pumping cool air throughout the house to keep the whole house cool whereas window units like the one here are designed to cool a single room. Central A/C is more efficient than window A/C units because they use less energy, leading to lower energy bills. Central A/C is also more durable and serviceable, making them a better long-term option.

Once the OP moved in and saw the setup, they realized that the apartment did not have central A/C. Instead, the landlord had created a homemade setup that would not be as efficient to run and could have safety issues.

Landlords up and down the country have been noted as making life difficult for their tenants. Examples include preventing tenants from charging their EVs and asking tenants to remove pollinator-friendly plants from their balconies. They have also been reported as stopping tenants from engaging in simple eco-friendly solutions such as hanging a clothesline to dry their clothes.

Trying to convince a difficult landlord to allow you to make eco-friendly, money-saving changes can be challenging. The first step is to talk to them about the positive benefits your change will have for you and the local environment. For more help on this, see our helpful guide.

Several people in the comments were infuriated with this tenant's landlord.

"This is why landlords get a bad name. Soooo frustrating for those of us who are fair and do things right for our tenants!" wrote one person.

While another told the OP to seek legal help, writing, "This goes beyond mildly infuriating to straight up fraud. Get a lawyer."

