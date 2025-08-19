HVAC tech issues PSA on common air conditioning issue: 'Important info to help people save time and money'

Repairing an air conditioning unit can be quite expensive. Luckily, an experienced HVAC tech gave a word of advice to homeowners, saving them both time and money.

The scoop

In a Reddit post, one HVAC expert shared an important message for all AC users.

According to the original poster, one of the most common problems with an AC unit is the duct divider. This piece is the "little wall that separates your filter side of your AC from its discharge side," the OP explained.

However, many people are unaware of this feature and its role. As a result, when their AC unit starts to perform poorly, they assume it's broken and end up paying for expensive AC repairs.

Most often, though, the AC unit is not broken — the duct divider simply needs to be secured.

To resolve the issue, the OP recommends homeowners clean the surface of the unit and get a good-quality HVAC foil tape. Then, secure the duct divider to prevent it from falling and causing issues.

"YOUR AC IS NOT BROKEN!!!" the OP wrote. "Save yourself expensive AC repair bills and check this now."

How it's helping

Thanks to this HVAC tech, homeowners can save thousands of dollars by avoiding major AC unit repairs.

Checking on your AC unit isn't just good for your wallet, though. It's also beneficial for the environment. These types of hacks also help your AC unit run more efficiently, conserving energy and helping to reduce the amount of pollution that ends up in the atmosphere.

Upgrading your home's energy system is one of the best ways to save money. Installing solar panels, for example, can bring the cost of your energy down to or near $0. For homeowners looking to go solar, EnergySage provides free resources for comparing quotes, helping homeowners save up to $10,000 on installations.

Another way you can save money is by upgrading your HVAC to an energy-efficient heat pump, which can save an average of nearly $400 a year. If you're looking to switch to a heat pump, Mitsubishi can help you find an affordable option for your home.

What everyone's saying

Redditors were grateful to discover the hack and appreciated the explanation from the experienced HVAC tech.

"Thanks for sharing this important info to help people save time and money," one user responded.

"I love PSAs like this, thanks," another Redditor commented.

"I think a lot of folks don't clean the condenser and evaporator as well," one user added.

