HVAC expert warns against common mistake that could harm your A/C unit: ‘It will cost you more money in the long run’

Do you ever close your air conditioning vents in an effort to save money or to redirect cool air elsewhere? According to one TikToker, you’re not doing either — and you could be damaging your HVAC system in the process.

The scoop

The video, shared by TikToker Texas HVAC (@protechservices), claims that vent-closing doesn’t do anything but create problems for the air conditioning system. As it turns out, this tactic could be raising your energy bills now and causing potential HVAC issues in the future.

“Myth: closing air conditioning vents to ‘save electricity,’ or to get ‘more air’ in other portions of the home,” the video says. “Truth: causes problems due to excess pressure on the indoor fan.”

How it’s helping

Air conditioning is so helpful for keeping homes cool in warmer climates, but it can be expensive, especially if you run it constantly and at a low temperature. Instead, you can save money by raising the temperature instead of trying to mute the airflow with closed vents.

According to the Department of Energy (DOE), the best temperature for air conditioning might be a bit of a shocker. The agency says to set your thermostat to 78 degrees Fahrenheit. While certain homes may need additional cooling, the DOE recommends adjusting by one degree at a time.

Using fans in addition to air conditioning can help to circulate cooler air while keeping electric bills down. And, of course, good home insulation will also reduce cooling costs.

What people are saying

“Don’t close them ever,” writes one TikToker. “It will cost you more money in the long run.”

But not all TikTokers agree with the suggestion.

“Myth: having all vents in your home wide-open means that your AC unit is perfectly balanced,” writes one user. “Truth: partially closing vents will balance the air.”

“I’ve worked in HVAC most of my life,” writes another TikToker, adding that there won’t be enough “backpressure” to damage the fan “unless you shut most of them.”

