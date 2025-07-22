Homeowner shocked after trying money-saving AC hack: 'Our bill was cut in half'

  • Home Home

by Sam Westmoreland
Photo Credit: Instagram

A homeowner took to Instagram to test and tout a hack that is sure to save you big money on your energy bill by how you control your air conditioner

The scoop

Caden McDonald (@cadenmcdonald) posted an Instagram reel trying out a surprisingly simple hack to save you money on your monthly energy bill

The trick: set your thermostat to your desired temperature and just leave it there. 

"We tried it this past month," McDonald says. "Our bill was cut in half." 

How it's helping

Traditional wisdom has long dictated that the best way to be energy-efficient with your HVAC system is to set the temperature higher during the day or when you're not home, and lower it at night to cool the house to the desired temperature. The thinking was that with the cooler nighttime air, the unit wouldn't have to work as hard to keep the house cool and comfortable, and it would maintain that temperature longer into the day. 

However, the logic there is flawed. Regularly raising and lowering the temperature of your thermostat allows the air, the walls, and the furniture in your house to retain more heat, forcing the system to work harder to cool it back down in the evening. It runs longer and requires more energy than simply leaving it at a constant temperature. 

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

If your home is properly weatherized and insulated, it should both maintain your ideal temperature and save you money on your energy bill. 

Of course, the best hack to save on your energy bill is to install solar panels on your home. They can reduce your monthly energy bill to zero and ensure your home is powered by clean energy. EnergySage has free tools that can save you up to $10,000 on installing them on your home and get you vetted local quotes from reputable installers.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved this hack. 

"As a HVAC technician, this is correct," said one.

"I thought this was hella common sense," said another. 

"And that's why my dad said don't touch the thermostat," joked a third. 

