Frustrated pet owner reaches a breaking point with their HOA: ‘Are there any good options here?’

Maintaining a drought-friendly lawn that is also dog-resistant can be a challenge. A pet owner shared their struggles on Reddit, seeking advice on alternative lawns that suit huskies.

“I live in a suburb of Denver, and unfortunately in an HOA. We’ve spent the better part of the last four years trying to keep our backyard alive. Despite our best efforts, our huskies have destroyed it with daily use,” wrote the homeowner who shared the Reddit post.

“I was looking at a clover lawn, but apparently they can’t handle high foot traffic,” they continued. “I want something drought friendly, and more native to my area. But something that can also handle my huskies. Are there any good options here?”

“Fun fact. [In] Colorado, there is a law to protect you from the HOA, saying you can xeriscape as you would like,” commented one user. “If I were you, I would have an area that the dogs are allowed to do their business in and then a separate area for them to be with nature. Or, I would simply plant native grasses. Since their roots go so far down into the earth comparatively to grass, they’re much harder to kill.”

Certain lawn alternatives can handle the high foot traffic from dogs. For example, planting native grasses that have deep roots is one way to promote a healthy lawn if you have pets.

Creeping thyme is a drought-resistant plant option that is safe to grow around dogs. It also supports the local ecosystem by attracting pollinators, such as bees and butterflies.

Growing native grasses and plants is also cheaper and easier to maintain than traditional grass lawns. When you adopt a lawn alternative, you’re not only helping your wallet but also the environment, as native grasses and plants do not require the use of gas-powered mowers and do not need as frequent watering as manicured lawns.

One of the biggest challenges with HOAs is trying to maintain a lawn that adheres to the established guidelines. HOAs across the United States have prevented homeowners from incorporating eco-friendly changes; however, there are resources homeowners can use to revise HOA rules.

Redditors offered additional options for the dog owner.

“Rockscaping may be husky resistant,” suggested one Redditor.

“Dog-tuff grass is sold at many nurseries around Denver. It’s not native, but it’s drought tolerant, makes pollen for bees, and won’t spread by seed,” wrote another user.

