Homeowner shares before-and-after video of stunning garden transformation: 'Amazing job'

A proud gardener shared a funny video about her hard work — and who exactly should get the credit for it.

The post from TikToker Ariel (@smallacreliving) — whose bio states that she's a gardener with a hobby farm, goats, and chickens — opened on a gorgeous shot of a beautiful backyard and panned across the space showing multiple raised beds overflowing with plants, flowers, and homegrown vegetables.

Splashed across the video are the words, "It's SO nice that your husband built you such a big garden!" Then, there's an audio clip of a woman saying, "Wait a damn minute!" as viewers see a montage of Ariel laying down cardboard as a base for her beds, carrying and installing metal frames, layering mulch and soil (while her kids climb on piles of dirt), and finally showing the gorgeous finished product of her labor.

In the caption, Ariel explained that while her husband does his share of work on their property, she's the one who really did the "grunt work" to make her "dreams come true."

"Make no mistake," she wrote, "I've put in literal miles hauling dirt and wood chips and this particular project is definitely my baby. So I'll take the credit, thankyouverymuch!"

Viewers oohed and aahed over her lush, colorful garden and also empathized with the feeling of having others assume a man had done the work when, in fact, often the wife had done everything herself.

"I've [run] SO MUCH drip line, created a water feature and different gardens. Everyone always assumed it was my husband's doing," one fellow gardener shared.

Another vented about her beloved spouse: "He sits and watches and doesn't pull a damn weed, but loves to take credit for the produce that comes out of it,"

"At least we know the truth," Ariel wrote back.

One other person complimented her parenting, too: "Amazing job, girlie! I know those babies have an incredible role model!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.