  • Home Home

Homeowner shares before-and-after video of stunning garden transformation: 'Amazing job'

"I'll take the credit."

by Rachel Rear
One gardener shared a funny video explaining how her husband's lack of involvement is at the root of her beautiful backyard garden.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A proud gardener shared a funny video about her hard work — and who exactly should get the credit for it.

The post from TikToker Ariel (@smallacreliving) — whose bio states that she's a gardener with a hobby farm, goats, and chickens — opened on a gorgeous shot of a beautiful backyard and panned across the space showing multiple raised beds overflowing with plants, flowers, and homegrown vegetables.

@smallacreliving POV: People credit your husband for doing the grunt work to make your garden dreams come true. 🤨 Excuse me? Now listen, I love my husband and he has certainly done a lot around our property and lent a hand in the garden. But make no mistake, I've put in literal miles hauling dirt and wood chips and this particular project is definitely my baby. So I'll take the credit, thankyouverymuch! 😉 #gardening #project #marriage #dreamgarden #strongwomen ♬ Wait a Damn Minute - The Meme Stream

Splashed across the video are the words, "It's SO nice that your husband built you such a big garden!" Then, there's an audio clip of a woman saying, "Wait a damn minute!" as viewers see a montage of Ariel laying down cardboard as a base for her beds, carrying and installing metal frames, layering mulch and soil (while her kids climb on piles of dirt), and finally showing the gorgeous finished product of her labor.

In the caption, Ariel explained that while her husband does his share of work on their property, she's the one who really did the "grunt work" to make her "dreams come true." 

"Make no mistake," she wrote, "I've put in literal miles hauling dirt and wood chips and this particular project is definitely my baby. So I'll take the credit, thankyouverymuch!"

Viewers oohed and aahed over her lush, colorful garden and also empathized with the feeling of having others assume a man had done the work when, in fact, often the wife had done everything herself.

"I've [run] SO MUCH drip line, created a water feature and different gardens. Everyone always assumed it was my husband's doing," one fellow gardener shared. 

Another vented about her beloved spouse: "He sits and watches and doesn't pull a damn weed, but loves to take credit for the produce that comes out of it," 

"At least we know the truth," Ariel wrote back.

One other person complimented her parenting, too: "Amazing job, girlie! I know those babies have an incredible role model!"

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider