  • Home Home

Hurricane-proof dome home with otherworldly features hits market on Florida's Space Coast — here's what sets it apart

"The structure is self-supporting, and it is often less expensive to construct."

by Lettecha Johnson
"The structure is self-supporting, and it is often less expensive to construct."

Another example of a home with a domed roof. Photo Credit: iStock

Realtor.com reports an astronomical find on the real estate market in Cocoa, Florida. You can buy a hurricane-proof home for approximately $600,000 on Florida's Space Coast. Strong enough to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, the uniquely shaped home quickly landed the top spot on the website's weekly most popular homes list. 

The master bedroom even comes with an "astronaut-in-space mural," and you have three other bedrooms to add any art you please.

If one dome isn't enough for you, don't worry; there are two, with one being a two-car garage with additional space. That extra space can be used for anything you want: a game room, entertainment space, movie theater, home office, etc. If you count a dome screen over the pool — you have three of them. You may be able to watch a nearby shuttle launch as you relax in the heated pool.

So why is this design so popular in addition to its visually striking appeal? According to Realtor.com, "The curved contraptions do have their advantages: The structure is self-supporting, and it is often less expensive to construct." 

This unique construction style is also helpful for any homeowner concerned about energy efficiency. Because of the reduced surface area, the dome shape minimizes your heat loss and provides better insulation.

As a result, you can lower your carbon impact on the environment and save on energy bills. In addition to protecting from the high winds of a Category 5 hurricane, they're also strong enough to withstand heavy snow and even earthquakes. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Any home construction requires labor, materials, and transport of such materials that can result in excessive fuel emissions.

However, a dome home is less stressful on the environment because the reduced surface area means less materials to build it. In some cases, you may only need 25% to 50% of the materials to construct this type of home compared to a standard one.

Would you live in a house made of fungus?

Heck yes 👍

No way 🙅‍♀️

Maybe 🤷

Only if you paid me 💰

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Think of it like the Three Little Pigs trying to build a house the Big Bad Wolf can't blow down. While this home may not be made of bricks, the wolf's huffing and puffing is simply going to follow the contours of the house up and over the top instead of being met with straight-lined walls and eaves to blow against.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x