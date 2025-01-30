Hurricane-proof dome home with otherworldly features hits market on Florida's Space Coast — here's what sets it apart

"The structure is self-supporting, and it is often less expensive to construct."

Realtor.com reports an astronomical find on the real estate market in Cocoa, Florida. You can buy a hurricane-proof home for approximately $600,000 on Florida's Space Coast. Strong enough to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, the uniquely shaped home quickly landed the top spot on the website's weekly most popular homes list.

The master bedroom even comes with an "astronaut-in-space mural," and you have three other bedrooms to add any art you please.

If one dome isn't enough for you, don't worry; there are two, with one being a two-car garage with additional space. That extra space can be used for anything you want: a game room, entertainment space, movie theater, home office, etc. If you count a dome screen over the pool — you have three of them. You may be able to watch a nearby shuttle launch as you relax in the heated pool.

So why is this design so popular in addition to its visually striking appeal? According to Realtor.com, "The curved contraptions do have their advantages: The structure is self-supporting, and it is often less expensive to construct."

This unique construction style is also helpful for any homeowner concerned about energy efficiency. Because of the reduced surface area, the dome shape minimizes your heat loss and provides better insulation.

As a result, you can lower your carbon impact on the environment and save on energy bills. In addition to protecting from the high winds of a Category 5 hurricane, they're also strong enough to withstand heavy snow and even earthquakes.

Any home construction requires labor, materials, and transport of such materials that can result in excessive fuel emissions.

However, a dome home is less stressful on the environment because the reduced surface area means less materials to build it. In some cases, you may only need 25% to 50% of the materials to construct this type of home compared to a standard one.

Think of it like the Three Little Pigs trying to build a house the Big Bad Wolf can't blow down. While this home may not be made of bricks, the wolf's huffing and puffing is simply going to follow the contours of the house up and over the top instead of being met with straight-lined walls and eaves to blow against.

