DIY expert shares transformation video after turning an old birdbath into a wildlife oasis: ‘This is beautiful’

It now looks even better than brand new.

When moving into a new home, it’s not unusual to be greeted by items left behind by the previous owners.

While the disposal of these items might be an unwanted hassle in some cases, in others, it presents a chance to demonstrate your upcycling skills.

The latter path was taken by Instagrammer Sabrina Pougnet (@sabrinapougnet), who found an old bird bath in her new backyard and upcycled it into an oasis for local wildlife.

She first cleaned the bird bath using a solution of water and vinegar. Decorative birds on the unloved and neglected garden ornament were covered in lichen, but after using a motorized cleaning brush, they were spotless once again.

When it was fully scrubbed, Sabrina added a solar-powered fountain to the base of the bath. She then surrounded the fountain with a collection of dark rocks so pollinators could also take in the water.

Before she knew it, local wildlife was enjoying the fruits of her labor, taking a dip in the cool water.

Upcycling old, unwanted items is a great way to decorate your home or garden and avoid sending items to landfills.

A Reuters report cited research from the World Bank that said landfill waste is responsible for 11% of global methane pollution. At its current rate, population increase could see landfill waste rise 70% by 2050.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme, methane is “80 times more potent at [global] warming than carbon dioxide” over a 20-year period.

So small steps, like the one taken by Sabrina, to make use of what would otherwise be sent to the trash can make a difference. And for this homeowner, they created a decorative and wildlife-friendly item to enjoy for years to come.

“Isn’t it cute?” Sabrina captioned the post.

If the comments section is to be believed, the answer to that question is a resounding “yes!”

“This is beautiful. I love it,” one user commented.

“That’s fabulous!! I didn’t even know they made solar fountains!!” said another.

