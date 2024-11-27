Homeowner shares photos of festive, late-blooming 'mini meadow' in place of typical grass lawn: 'Still going strong in November'

When planted in their native range, plants flourish without the need for extensive care, extra water, or fertilizer.

One homeowner posted on Reddit to show off one of the advantages of a diverse native plant meadow: It keeps blooming in almost every season.

"Mini meadow still going strong in November," they said in their post on r/NativePlantGardening. "Colors still showing off into November in western Maryland."

The photos they shared showed trees with yellow fall leaves, clearly marking the season. However, their red sage was still blooming, and so was their blanket flower, adding touches of brilliant red to the small backyard flower patch.

"I also have a blooming blanket flower, latest one I've seen!" said a commenter.

"It's incredible, getting 80 degree days and below 40 nights," replied the original poster. "But, I do love seeing flowers even if it's a bit suspicious."

Native plants like these offer many benefits for gardeners. When planted in their native range, they naturally have everything they need to thrive, so they flourish without the need for extensive care, extra water, or fertilizer. That makes them easier and cheaper to grow than many plants, including grass lawns. They don't need to be mowed, and they're often full of color.

The right wildflower mix amplifies that effect. With a good mix of seeds, you'll have plants actively blooming from early spring to late fall — perfect for both pollinators and gardeners who want to enjoy their flowers as long as possible.

As this homeowner illustrated, you don't have to rewild your whole yard, either. Even changing one patch from grass to native flowers will reap many benefits.

Commenters were excited to share their own experiences with native plants.

My autumn sage "hasn't stopped going since it kicked off in spring; it's recorded as being just a touch out of range for my garden but has been such a power hitter in the dry, hot summer we're having - an all-season long hummingbird feeder and nice little friend for the sensory garden!" said one user.

"I LOVE a plant with fragrant leaves to break off and walk around smelling or hand to visitors to welcome them in. Lots of beebalm and mountain mint in my garden! Hope to get some beautyberry and sassafras going too."

"I love beautyberry," replied the original poster. "Probably will add it to the garden next year."

