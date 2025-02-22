  • Home Home

Homeowner perturbed by neighbor's concerning late-night routine: 'It's just odd'

by Simon Sage
A Redditor recently shared a picture of a rough situation to r/mildlyinfuriating

"They sit in their hummer from 5pm to 7am, smoking out, and leaving periodically only to return 10 minutes later," wrote the original poster. "Yes, I've asked them to stop. No, the curtains are not enough to block out the focused sun beams pointed into my house."

The encounter with the driver seemed fruitful at first

"I walked up and waved them down from the sidewalk," said the poster. "They opened the door and stepped out. I asked them to turn their l lights off because it's lighting my house up even with the curtains closed. He said he didn't know, turned them off. I walked back inside." 

Sadly, the lights went on again shortly after.

Besides being an annoyance to neighbors, idling a large vehicle has a long list of costs, including health, environmental, and monetary. Of course, this Hummer owner has to pay for the gas they're burning all night long. Meanwhile, the exhaust can exacerbate all sorts of breathing conditions for anyone nearby. 

Ultimately, idling is bad for the car itself, too. Idling causes twice the wear on an engine than regular use. Then there are the planet-warming gases being produced in the process of running a car that's going nowhere. Those are a detriment to everybody in the long run. Sadly, a number of drivers have engaged in similarly destructive car idling.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Reddit commenters were understandably on the side of the original poster and had some fun ideas for responding. 

"The only reasonable answer is to get 2 hummers and point them back," joked the top commenter. 

Another commenter could relate to the issue, saying they have neighbors who do this as well: "I'm on higher ground so it's not really an issue. Like they'll sit there till 5am, truck running, music blasting. It's just odd. Why sit in your truck all night [using up gas] when you have a house?"

