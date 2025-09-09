Gardner shows off incredible results after trying out traditional technique: 'Everything looks fantastic'

This traditional gardening method may not be well known, but it is an effective technique for creating a robust crop.

One person on TikTok showcased the incredible results of their hügelkultur garden.

The scoop

Meandering Cottage (@meanderingcottage) is a homesteader sharing how they live off the land in their tiny home. In one clip, they gave an update to their followers about the garden they have been growing using a German method known as hügelkultur.

As shown in the video, this technique uses small mounds to nourish your fruits and veggies. The Farmer's Almanac wrote, "These mound shapes are created by marking out an area for a raised bed, clearing the land, and then heaping up woody material (ideally already partially rotted) topped with compost and soil."

By planting their garden among this woody material and compost, the OP was able to create a system that puts nutrients right into the roots as their plants grow.

The results speak for themselves, as viewers can see massive plants and tons of fruits and veggies. The garden features squash, corn, grapes, peaches, and tomatoes, just to name a few.

How it's helping

Utilizing techniques like this can help you grow your own food and potentially increase your yields.

Better Homes and Gardens explained, "As the sticks, leaves, and logs used to build hügelkultur raised beds decompose, they naturally generate heat. This causes the soil to warm up a bit faster in spring and may extend your growing season by a few weeks."

A longer growing season has the potential to let you grow more fruits and vegetables as the temperature drops. In an average season, many home gardeners can grow around $600 worth of produce. With an extended season, that number can only increase.

In addition to the specific benefits of hügelkultur, gardening is a healthy way to get a dose of nature. Getting your hands dirty in the garden can improve your diet, with increased fiber intake, and may even help reduce stress levels.

On top of all these incredible benefits, you may also save yourself some time by limiting trips to the grocery store.

What everyone's saying

These gardening results blew away commenters.

"Very inspiring! Thanks for sharing," wrote one person.

Someone else said, "Everything looks fantastic."

Another garden enthusiast added, "Beautiful, I wish I had a green thumb."

