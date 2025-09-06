Gardener shares photos after trying out ancient technique for thriving plants: 'Looking good'

A Redditor started work on a new garden bed using an old but effective technique. They checked in with r/DenverGardener to make sure they were on the right track.

The scoop

The gardener was giving hügelkultur a try.

"I put cardboard at the bottom, then filled the beds about halfway with a mix of maple and catalpa that a neighbor recently removed," the original poster wrote. "Covering that with leaf litter from last fall followed by my homemade compost (it's not aged yet but should be fine that deep). Then going to put a mix of coco coir and purchased compost for the very top layer."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Much of the soil the homeowner is finding in the preexisting beds has rebar and concrete in it, so they're keeping edible plants only in new soil to avoid contamination.

How it's helping

Hügelkultur is an old gardening technique that spreads nutrients to nearby plants over the long term using all-natural ingredients. The name literally translates into "mound culture," as it involves building large mounds of compostable material and planting around them.

Over the first year or two, organic material settles into the core of woody material, creating a rich environment for decomposition and water retention, which is handy in combating drought conditions.

Not only is this method cheap and effective, but it's also a great alternative to relying on chemical fertilizers. The runoff from store-bought fertilizers can cause damage to soil health and incite algae blooms, which in turn reduce oxygen content in the water and strangle local wildlife.

What everyone's saying

Reddit community members gave their thumbs-up to the start of a hügelkultur garden.

"Looking good! I did something similar when I built a couple beds about five years ago, moved one to a new location this year and all the sticks and logs had broken down," one community member wrote.

"Made 10 beds a few years ago! The wood has finally started breaking down so they become like a sponge in the summer. Makes it easier with our hot summers," another wrote.

