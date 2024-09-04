Individual shares clever tip to make use of empty metal tins: 'I can't believe I've never thought of this'

Why waste money purchasing containers when you can reuse items you already have at home?

Repurposing old items is a great way to save money and reduce your environmental footprint.

A Redditor impressed internet users with their simple yet creative way to store their headphones. Instead of purchasing a separate case for storing their headphones, the Redditor used an empty cream case as an eco-friendly alternative.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors in the r/ZeroWaste forum were eager to try the hack at home and shared other ways they repurpose old containers.

"Wow," wrote one user. "I can't believe I've never thought of this."

"I did this with a spice rub tin!" commented another Redditor.

"I have used a small Altoids container for storing medicine in my purse for years," wrote one user.

Waste management is a global crisis, with landfills overflowing with unnecessary waste.

In 2018 alone, the U.S. generated 292.4 million tons of waste, according to a report by the EPA. However, only a portion of that waste — 69 million tons — was properly recycled.

By repurposing items in your home, you can prevent unnecessary waste from rotting in landfills where it emits harmful, planet-warming gases. The more you recycle and repurpose items, the more you help create a cleaner, more sustainable future.

You can also repurpose and declutter unwanted items from your home by sending them to organizations dedicated to sustainability. Companies like For Days, ThredUp, and Got Sneakers help reduce waste by taking old clothes.

Redditors continued to discuss the zero-waste hack.

"Love it!" wrote one user. "I'm always looking at containers thinking about what I can use it for after I've finished using up the product."

"Thank you," responded another Redditor. "I'm stealing this idea."

