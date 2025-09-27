Gardner shares clever hack to grow seemingly endless amounts of popular flower: 'Now I have a ton of them'

"The best way to grow your garden year after year."

Marigolds are one of the more popular flowers to grow in a home garden thanks to their pest-control qualities and fun color varieties. They are also easy to generate year after year thanks to their easily harvestable seeds, as one TikToker recently demonstrated.

The scoop

The gardener, who goes by SlightlyKnowledgeableGardener (@slightlygrowinit), describes the best way to not only harvest marigold seeds but store them properly to maximize their potential each growing season.

#gardening101 #beginnergarden #seedsaving #marigold #gardentok ♬ original sound - SlightlyKnowledgeableGardener @slightlygrowinit Beginner gardeners, want to save money and grow endless flowers? 🌼 In this video, I'm showing you exactly how to save marigold seeds step-by-step. You'll see what fully mature, viable seeds look like vs. underdeveloped ones. Which flower heads to harvest for the best seeds, and which blooms won't give you anything useful. I'll also walk you through how to properly store your saved marigold seeds. Whether it's in Ziploc bags, jars, or reusable containers; so they stay fresh for next season. 🌱 Seed saving is easy, sustainable, and the best way to grow your garden year after year. Follow for more beginner seed saving tips and gardening hacks

They explain that you can take the dried-out flower heads and open them up to find marigold seeds, and they also break down the difference between fully mature viable seeds and underdeveloped ones. It's important to take the developed ones, but you can aid the process by taking partially dried-out flower heads and allowing them to dry completely.

Storage is easy, too. They can be collected in jars, baggies, or even a seed envelope and kept in a cool, dark place until it's time for planting.

"Seed saving is easy, sustainable, and the best way to grow your garden year after year," they said in the caption.

How it's helping

Marigolds are highly valued for their pest-control capabilities, so being able to harvest your own seeds from them saves you money not only on new plants and seeds, but on pesticides and other bug repellents when growing your own food.

They also attract pollinators, a vital part of any garden, especially one that procures crops. The flowers can function as their own crop, too, since they are edible and can be used in home remedies to combat inflation.

Growing your own food is another great way to save money, and by limiting the chemicals that are added to your garden, your produce will taste even fresher. It doesn't take a major financial commitment, either. Investing just $70 can yield $600 of produce in a year.

The National Library of Medicine noted that gardening is associated with increased nutrition and improved mental health outcomes. So not only are the exercise and added nutritional value physically good for you, but you'll also be of sound mind.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments loved the hack, with one person saying, "Thank you. Now I have a ton of them."

Another person said, "I'm on my 6th cycle of a single marigold my son brought home from school for Mother's Day. They are massive. A single plug turned into a small shrub!"

