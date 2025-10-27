Dad demonstrates simple step-by-step fix for slow-draining sink: 'So helpful'

They don't teach plumbing in high school, but everyone runs into a clogged pipe or two eventually.

However, no one has to learn how to snake the drain alone thanks to one kind-hearted dad on TikTok named Bo (@dadadvicefrombo).

The scoop

When Bo saw his sink was draining slowly, he took the opportunity to post the simple fix.

@dadadvicefrombo How to fix a slow draining bathroom sink. Love, Dad ♬ original sound - DadAdviceFromBo

He explained in his video how to first empty out the sink cabinet and set up a big bowl on some towels.

"Unscrew the two plastic nuts that hold this curved pipe in place and let all that grossness drain into the bowl," he narrated, showing exactly what to do.

Next, Bo took that piece of pipe to another sink and scrubbed it out with a brush.

"Just get the big chunks out," he advised.

Once he got the curved pipe screwed back on, he added one last word to the wise to turn the sink on and watch underneath. If any water leaks, the plastic nuts need to be tightened.

"See, I knew you could do it! Great job," he said with pride after finishing the task.

How it's helping

Bo posts all kinds of guidance on his account to help people navigate the mundane but tricky aspects of life, from how to change a tire to repairing drywall. You know, classic dad stuff.

On top of making "adulting" way easier, these skills can be major money-savers. Plumbers can cost thousands of dollars, and cleaning products and hardware tools are not cheap either.

Knowing what you need at home and how to use it means you can just take care of things yourself and save that repair budget for something else.

Not to mention, these kinds of DIY hacks can replace harsh products that don't do the planet any favors. You can save money, avoid dealing with toxic chemicals and plastic garbage, and fix your problem all at once.

What everyone's saying

Bo's community loved the sink tip, and many enjoyed playing into the joke that Bo was indeed their father.

"Thank you Dad," one commenter wrote. "So helpful."

"Dad, you're a lifesaver!" another added.

"God, I love this channel," a third concurred.

