Individual shares clever use for your scrap folders and envelopes: 'Splendid idea for me instead of just throwing it all out'

If you have extra scrap folders and envelopes lying around and don't know what to do with them, you may want to take notes from one Reddit user.

In the r/upcycling subreddit, they shared a resourceful way to keep unused papers out of landfills and save money on notepads as well.

"Does anyone else do this?" the poster wrote above several photos, which showed a large manila mailer envelope and pieces of paper they'd cut into DIY notepads.

"Since I write notes all the time it's splendid idea for me instead of just throwing it all out!" the OP continued.

Not only does this simple hack prevent the need to buy new notepads, but it's also a great way to get rid of clutter around your home. As Neuroscience News explained, a messy environment can cause unnecessary stress and anxiety, so you'll do your mind a huge favor by repurposing unused papers into something you can use daily.

Plus, reusing papers is much better than having them end up in a landfill. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, over 120 million tons of cardboard and paper waste were thrown out in the United States in 2019, of which only 38% was recycled. When paper decomposes in landfills, it releases heat-trapping gases such as methane, which is more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of planet-warming potential.

Considering around 3.7 billion trees are cut down each year to produce paper, as Brainly reported, it's always a good idea to upcycle scrap papers. Since paper is one of the easiest items to recycle, that's the next-best option to get it off your hands and give someone else a chance to repurpose it.

However, paper isn't the only product that can be upcycled or recycled. If you have old shoes, clothes, or electronics hiding at the back of your closet, you could trade them in for cold, hard cash or store credit and give them a second life. For Days, GotSneakers, Patagonia, and Best Buy are just a few companies that may reward you for decluttering your space (or at least make it easy to send in secondhand goods).

Commenters were thrilled about the paper hack and shared their own uses for excess papers.

"Definitely! I keep papers that still have white space to write notes. Papers that still have a blank side go into the printer. I also find that brown packing paper can be used as gift wrap!" one wrote.

"I save these and I make handmade paper out of it to use as gift tags, handmade cards and just to do some art work," another shared.

