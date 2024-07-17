Gardener shares simple trick to remove stubborn rust from your tools: 'I'm going to show you how easy it is'

Did you break out some tools for gardening and home improvements this summer, only to find that they're a bit rustier than you remembered? Don't worry — one TikToker has the perfect, single-ingredient fix for that.

The scoop

Gardener Busy Chris Gardening (@busychrisgardening) posted a video showcasing a trusty hack using only vinegar.

"I'm going to show you how easy it is to remove rust from your tools and make them look like this," she says, gesturing to a cleaned-up pair of clippers.

First, she instructs you to soak the tool in vinegar for around seven days. In the video, she shows her clippers sitting in a jar, with large flakes of rust falling off and gathering at the bottom after three days.

"It's really quite fascinating, to be honest," she says.

After a week, she washes it off and scrubs it with what appears to be a textured sponge; then, she sharpens it with a file. She sprays some WD-40 on it "to make it a little bit smoother," but this is optional.

"Came out really good," she says, pleased.

How it's helping

Interest in natural cleaning products is skyrocketing as more and more consumers realize the deleterious effects of toxic chemicals commonly found in cleaning products.

The Environmental Protection Agency warns that cleaning products can pose hazards to their users. They give the example of alkylphenol ethoxylates, which may pose reproductive risks. They also mention that these chemicals can leak into the environment and break down over time, spreading into soil and waterways (and even back into the food chain).

Another major risk is volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, which are artificially produced chemicals that have been linked to harmful air pollution. Some cleaning products contain VOCs, which can irritate respiratory systems and cause illness, according to the American Lung Association.

That's why the vast majority of Americans are now considering their health and the environment when they choose cleaning products (or better yet, use a DIY hack like this one, which adds ketchup to tool cleaning). A 2022 Bona/Harris survey found that upward of 83% of Americans say that having environmentally friendly cleaners in their home is "at least somewhat important," and around 32% labeled it as "extremely important" or "absolutely essential."

And when it comes to cleaner cleaning hacks, there are plenty of options. From using ash from a stove to clean glass to using a lemon wedge and baking soda to clean car headlights, many of these hacks are healthier and cheaper than chemical products.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were eager to test the method out themselves.

"I just found some old tools," one person wrote. "Perfect timing, thanks!!"

Another enthused, "I love this. Thank you."

"I have some, so going to give this a try," someone else shared. "Thank you."

