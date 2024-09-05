Gardener shares proper method to remove common invasive grass so it doesn't come back: 'You just saved my ... garden'

"If not properly taken care of, it'll take over and eventually kill off all your plants."

If you live on any continent that isn't Antarctica, you've probably seen Johnson grass before.

Johnson grass is an extremely common invasive grass that has taken over almost every corner of the world. You might even have some growing in your yard or garden.

If you know or think you may have Johnson grass in your backyard, it's best to completely remove it to prevent further spread of the plant and give space for native plants to restore habitat biodiversity.

If Johnson grass isn't properly removed, it can grow back again and again. So, to save yourself and your local environment the trouble of enduring Johnson grass, check out this helpful how-to for removing the invasive plant for good.

The scoop

In the video, TikTok user Alfonso "Fonz" Chavez (@fonz520) explains that the pervasiveness of Johnson grass is thanks to rhizomes.

Rhizomes are long, horizontal stems that grow beneath the surface of the soil. The plant sprouts roots and shoots from individual nodes in the rhizomes, each of which can become a brand-new plant.

"You break one root and you got double the problem," says Fonz in the TikTok. "Then they multiply and multiply and multiply. If not properly taken care of, it'll take over and eventually kill off all your plants."

So, the only way to make sure Johnson grass will never grow back is to completely remove all parts of the Johnson grass from the soil, including each individual noded rhizome.

How it's helping

In addition to negatively impacting native plants and local biodiversity, invasive plant species can contribute to erosion and poor water quality. Shallow roots fail to hold soil in place, causing the earth to erode into nearby waterways.

Invasive plants can also worsen wildfires. Monocultures make great fuel and are quickly burned by wildfires, increasing damage and making it more difficult for wildland firefighters to control.

Vining invasives can also make it easier for wildfires to transfer from tree to tree and reach tall canopies.

In addition to physically removing species as demonstrated in Fonz's video, going a step further and replacing invasives with native plants is a helpful and eco-friendly way to combat invasive species like Johnson grass.

Replacing invasives with edible gardens is another great option with the added benefit of delicious, homegrown food at your fingertips. Plus, there are numerous other physical, mental, social, money-saving, and environmental benefits to growing one's own produce, so the more people who do it, the happier and healthier we and our planet will be.

What everyone's saying

Users in the comments section of Fonz's video expressed passionate disdain for Johnson grass, while others were thankful for the tips.

"It's a plague," one person said.

"That s*** is the devil," another wrote.

"This is possibly the most helpful video ever," another commenter said. "You just saved my back garden!"

