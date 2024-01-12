Gardener shares before-and-after footage after removing invasive species: ‘Best time to get rid of [them] is yesterday’

“I heard the leaves on their own can grow new plants if they get partially buried.”

One gardener was excited to show off the incredible change they made by removing a sprawling patch of invasive English ivy.

The video was posted by TikToker nativeplants4life (@nativeplants4life), a gardener committed to saving nature by planting native species and removing invasive plants.

While invasive plants disrupt environments without supporting local wildlife, native plants help the surrounding ecosystem, including beneficial pollinators. The latter also takes very little water and maintenance, making them cheap and easy to maintain.

Getting rid of invasive species takes some work up front, however.

In the “before” shot of nativeplants4life’s video, English ivy covers a patch of ground and almost overwhelms a small sapling by climbing its trunk. Dead leaves are tangled in the ivy, creating a messy, overgrown look.

The “after” shot shows all of the ivy has been removed. The tree has been freed from the strangling grip of the vines, and the bare, healthy soil is ready for planting.

That removal is a crucial step because English ivy is notorious for smothering other plants. It grows out of control, spreading over both the ground and any vertical surfaces, like walls and trees. That’s why it’s one of the plants gardeners most regret growing in their gardens.

Not only does it take valuable resources from neighboring plants, but it also doesn’t provide a habitat to the creatures in the area.

Worse, it can be extremely hard to get rid of.

“I heard the leaves on their own can grow new plants if they get partially buried,” said one concerned commenter.

“Hmm, I haven’t had that issue before,” said nativeplants4life. “I check sites repeatedly, though, so if they did, they’d be pulled next spring.”

“Best time to get rid of invasive plants is YESTERDAY,” said another user.

