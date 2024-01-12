  • Home Home

Gardener shares before-and-after footage after removing invasive species: ‘Best time to get rid of [them] is yesterday’

“I heard the leaves on their own can grow new plants if they get partially buried.”

by Laurelle Stelle
“I heard the leaves on their own can grow new plants if they get partially buried."

Photo Credit: TikTok

One gardener was excited to show off the incredible change they made by removing a sprawling patch of invasive English ivy.

The video was posted by TikToker nativeplants4life (@nativeplants4life), a gardener committed to saving nature by planting native species and removing invasive plants. 

While invasive plants disrupt environments without supporting local wildlife, native plants help the surrounding ecosystem, including beneficial pollinators. The latter also takes very little water and maintenance, making them cheap and easy to maintain.

@nativeplants4life #garden #gardening #gardens #gardening101 #gardenproject #habitatrestore #urbangardening #urbangardener #ivy #englishivy #suburbangarden #landscape #yard #frontyard #natureathome #ecogarden #gardeninghacks #nativeplant #nativeplants #ecology #eco #wildlife #conservation #habitat #ecosystem #environment #nature #plants #habitat #plant #ecoactivist #environmentalactivist #planttips #invasive #invasiveplant #invasiveplants #invasivespecies #invasiveplantremoval #invasivespeciesremoval #gardentok #naturetok #nativeplanttok #ecotok #naturetoks ♬ original sound – bree

Getting rid of invasive species takes some work up front, however.

In the “before” shot of nativeplants4life’s video, English ivy covers a patch of ground and almost overwhelms a small sapling by climbing its trunk. Dead leaves are tangled in the ivy, creating a messy, overgrown look.

The “after” shot shows all of the ivy has been removed. The tree has been freed from the strangling grip of the vines, and the bare, healthy soil is ready for planting.

That removal is a crucial step because English ivy is notorious for smothering other plants. It grows out of control, spreading over both the ground and any vertical surfaces, like walls and trees. That’s why it’s one of the plants gardeners most regret growing in their gardens.

Not only does it take valuable resources from neighboring plants, but it also doesn’t provide a habitat to the creatures in the area.

Worse, it can be extremely hard to get rid of. 

“I heard the leaves on their own can grow new plants if they get partially buried,” said one concerned commenter.

“Hmm, I haven’t had that issue before,” said nativeplants4life. “I check sites repeatedly, though, so if they did, they’d be pulled next spring.”

“Best time to get rid of invasive plants is YESTERDAY,” said another user.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free ‘$8,000 bank account’ for remodeling your home — here’s how to take advantage of it

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider
x