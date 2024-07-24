Gardener shares before-and-after photos of area once overrun by invasive plant: 'I think we're winning'

Invasive plants can completely take over your yard, suffocating and outcompeting any other type of plant you might want to grow. But, as one Redditor recently showed via a post titled "I think I'm winning against Himalayan blackberries, in this one spot," it's not hopeless to try to contend with them.

"This is one of my favorite group of plants at the in-laws property," the poster explained, sharing their progress with the other members of the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit. "3 years ago I removed a large Himalayan blackberry that had taken up the entire center of this area (I dove in and followed canes to roots and ripped them all out).

"With maintenance over the years and the plants filling in spots I think we're winning! There are still a few large thickets I'm just trying to contain for now, I'll work on eradicating another time."

Despite the fact that Himalayan blackberry plants produce edible fruit that can be used in pies and cobblers, they are still considered invasive in California and the Pacific Northwest, where this poster seems to be located.

According to the Washington State Noxious Weed Control Board, the Himalayan blackberry "is a notorious invasive species [that] costs millions of dollars for both control and in estimated impacts. This species spreads aggressively and has severe negative impacts to native plants, wildlife, and livestock."

The other members of the subreddit were quick to jump in with words of encouragement.

"Great job! It's an ongoing battle, but worth it. Last year I ripped out enough to fill a 100 gallon yard waste container five times. This year, I've only ripped out enough to fill a single five gallon bucket," wrote one commenter.

"Looks gorgeous. Deep shade helps but it will always come back from seed, right at the stem/trunk. But much easier to police and maintain," wrote another.

Whenever you're working to improve your garden, it's always worth it to do some research first and make sure you are not introducing any invasive plants. Focusing instead on native plants will help your entire ecosystem thrive, as those plants can naturally live in concert with each other.

