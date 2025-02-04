Gardener shares the secret why she no longer has to buy popular herb at the store: 'Create an entire ... army'

What if there was a way you could have an endless supply of basil?

How many times have you purchased basil from the grocery store, used two leaves, and let the rest go to waste? What if there was a way you could have an endless supply of basil that didn't go bad? This TikTok video might be a solution for you.

The scoop

Urban Farmer Madeline (@madelinetriesherbest) shared a video on how to quickly and properly propagate a basil plant. By the end of the video, you learn how to replicate the process multiple times and, as Madeline says, "create an entire basil army."

To start, Madeline says she actually purchased a basil plant in lieu of a pack of basil seeds. Same price, and you don't have to take up "seed starting space indoors." Next, she cuts the plant from the soil level, strips the lower leaves (to use for cooking dishes, of course), and sticks the cuttings in water to root. Bonus points if you're reusing glassware to house your propagations. She says the best practice is to change out the water when you can.

Madeline says she normally disposes of the roots since they're fairly tangled, but you could replant them to get the most out of the original plant. After a few weeks, you'll notice roots have formed on your cuttings that you can then transfer to soil.

"Carefully pot up each one, and then you can slowly transition them outside," she says. Big emphasis on slowly — Madeline mentions some of her plants died from sunburn when she didn't transition them outside slowly enough.

She added some extra notes to wait until the new plant has several sets of leaves before cutting again to propagate.

How it's helping

After a month, Madeline grew her "basil army" to 15 different plants just from the original plant.

First and foremost, it goes without saying that having basil on hand in your apartment or house helps your kitchen smell amazing. Beyond the convenience of having fresh herbs without the additional waste, gardening and propagating offer numerous consumer benefits.

Sure you might not need 15 plants, but having a steady supply of herbs can save you money by reducing your grocery bill, and it also decreases waste. Plants also make great gifts.

There are also a number of health benefits to gardening beyond nutrition. Engaging in gardening activities has been shown to reduce stress, and the physical tasks involved can contribute to one's overall fitness level.

Growing your own food also minimizes your reliance on industrial agriculture — reducing the environmental impact of transporting and packaging store-bought produce.

What people are saying

"Me rolling up with my basil army," one commenter joked.

Another TikTok user asked if this is possible to do with other herbs. Madeline says she's also done this process with thyme, oregano, mint, and rosemary. Talk about a garden that smells good.

Some other commenters found that their basil plants died after trying this hack — it does take practice to propagate properly. The key is to keep trying; never give up trying to grow your own food. Check out our guide on how to get started.

