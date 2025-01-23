  • Home Home

Homeowner shares simple method to prevent common appliance pitfall: 'These things will save people so much money'

by Jamie Speka
“Mildew loves hiding here!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

In a video on TikTok, Weekly Home Check (@weeklyhomecheck) shares the easiest way to ensure your washing machine remains mold-free. They recommend cleaning your washing machine every one to three months and checking it frequently, which could elongate its lifespan.

The scoop

Front-load washers are said to be more prone to mold and mildew. This creator broke down the process into five simple steps to perform every one to three months.

@weeklyhomecheck Week 44 - Clean Your Front-Loader Washing Machine Keep your laundry fresh and your washer working efficiently by giving it a clean every 1-3 months. * Wipe Down the Door Seal: Mildew loves hiding here! Gently pull back the rubber seal and wipe with a 50/50 water and vinegar mixture. * Clean the Detergent Drawer: Remove the drawer and rinse it out to get rid of soap scum and gunk. * Clean the Filter: Drain the excess water, then remove the filter. Clean out any lint or debris buildup * Run a Cleaning Cycle: Use a washing machine cleaner and run on a clean cycle. I got some cleaners linked in my storefronts. * Leave the Door Open to Dry: After each load, let the door stay open to prevent mold and mildew from building up. 🏠Follow for more home maintenance tips  📩 Comment 'emails' to get my weekly home maintenance reminders delivered to your inbox! Thanks @Malcolm Armwood ♬ original sound - 🏠 Weekly Home Check

First, wipe down the door seal. 

"Mildew loves hiding here! Gently pull back the rubber seal and wipe with a 50/50 water and vinegar mixture," they wrote in the caption. This mixture is even more appealing because it's an environmentally friendly way to clean.

After that, clean the detergent drawer by removing and rinsing it to get rid of soap scum and gunk. Next, clean the filter. This involves draining the excess water and then removing the filter. Then, clean out any lint or debris buildup.

The creator also recommends keeping the door open to dry. 

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

"After each load, let the door stay open to prevent mold and mildew from building up," they wrote.

How it's working

Taking care of expensive appliances not only helps you save money; it also reduces waste. By simply checking for mold, as this creator did, you can extend your washing machine's lifespan. Black mold, which can grow as a result of a mismanaged mold-eliminating cycle, can seep into internal areas of the washer, rendering it unusable.

Environmentalists suggest switching to electric appliances to make this process even cheaper. In addition to slashed energy prices, electric appliances have longer lifespans, meaning less money and less effort for an environmentally friendly solution. 

Washer and dryer combinations contribute about 10% of a home's energy and carbon pollution. With an Energy Star washer, you can spend 33% less on water and 25% less on energy. Eco-friendly appliances are built to last, offering extended service life and reducing the need for frequent replacements, according to Greenmatch. Thus, making the switch has numerous benefits for you and the environment.

What people are saying

TikTokers enjoyed this video. The creator's series is designed to help make things last — a great way to reduce your environmental impact.

"Love this series," wrote one commenter. "These things will save people so much money."

Cool Divider
x