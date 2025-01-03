Woman shares simple hack for saving water: 'Love this idea'

Small tricks that add up are always worth trying, which is why this TikTok video has gone viral. It shows a simple solution to save water and help plants grow.

The scoop

In the clip, Love of Earth Co. (@loveofearthco) gives her viewers a "gentle reminder" to save unsalted pasta water to water plants and moisten compost.

The creator is shown boiling pasta and straining the water into a bowl. She then transfers that water into a watering can and replenishes her thirsty plants and compost pile.

One viewer of the tip wrote that they "stopped salting the pasta water" because of their plants, something that is at least worthwhile even for foodies during drought conditions.

How it's working

This simple, cost-effective hack is one to keep in the back of your mind whenever you're boiling pasta. As the creator stated in the video, plants love starch, so utilizing pasta water is vital. Starch introduces nutrients such as zinc, calcium, phosphorus, iron, and potassium into the water, which can help plants grow. These are many of the same components found in fertilizers, meaning one can save money on both water bills and fertilizer purchases.

Meanwhile, it is essential to keep compost moist. This is because the composting process is best when it has a moisture content of 40-60%, according to Cornell Composting. With lower moisture levels, microbial activity is limited, limiting microorganisms' breakdown of the organic matter. Be careful, though, because if the moisture content of compost is over 60%, the process is likely to become foul-smelling.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

While this seems like such a small way to save water, small changes can go a long way, especially if droughts are a factor in your environment. It's easy to think about this every time you make pasta or rice.

What people are saying

The video garnered numerous reactions from viewers.

"Love this idea!" one commenter wrote.

🗣️ Would you install water-collecting hydropanels on your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another lauded the tip as a crucial hack for those facing in certain conditions.

"There is no water in my city," they wrote. "We are in a crisis, this is very important."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



