Woman shares clever hack to make your bar soap last longer: 'This is a great idea'

In an unbelievable hack, a TikTok creator shared how to make your bar soap last longer. It's a trick that has people buying soap less frequently, saving them money and supporting the environment.

The scoop

"Do you want to know how to make your bar soap last way longer?" asked Happy Earth Habits (@skysaba) on TikTok. They explain how bar soap seems to disappear in the shower quickly — leaving consumers to buy more.

The trick is even easier than one would think.

"I cut my bar soap up and I store the ones I'm not using at that time in a dry area," said the original poster.

The simplicity seems so easy that it seems untrue. However, the OP tested their hypothesis by using one normal bar of soap at the same frequency as a bar of soap that had been cut in half. The findings showed that the cut-in-half bar outlasted the original.

How it's working

This trick is imperative if environmentalists are interested in saving money and saving the planet. There are numerous ways why purchasing long-lasting products promotes sustainability. The most obvious way is that they prevent the need to repurchase as frequently — a happening that creates the depletion of resources.

Palm oil is a common ingredient that is found in soaps and is linked to large-scale deforestation. Soap can also contain artificial detergents that can impact water systems. At the same time, the plastic packaging that dominates the soap industry contributes to the 1 billion plastic bottles of body wash ending up in landfills annually.

The hack is significantly reducing the amount of money consumers are spending on body wash. According to Statista, consumers spend about $85 on soap per year — an expense that can be slashed in half through this hack.

What people are saying

Following the OP's tested hypothesis, many TikTok users decided to give the clever hack a try.

"Oooh this is a great idea!" commented one user. They asked if the hack would work for bar shampoo and conditioner as well. It's likely that it will, considering body and hair bar soap are made similarly.

Others simply lauded the money-saving hack.

A user commented: "Love these soap-saver tricks! Less waste, more bubbles!"

