Expert gardener reveals what to do if you still have persistent green tomatoes growing: 'This is really insightful'

In the Northern Hemisphere, the growing season is coming to an end, but there are still some tips to check out for getting the most out of your garden this fall. One TikToker has a few ways to make sure none of your tomatoes go to waste.

The scoop

In The Cottage Garden (@inthecottagegarden) teaches followers how to grow their own food and keep their garden healthy. She has shared tips for everything from making tea to propagating store-bought herbs.

@inthecottagegarden How to ripen green tomatoes 🍅 if you're growing your own tomatoes, you may be eager to get them to turn red so you can harvest them as soon as possible 💚 ♬ vibey birds of a feather - Jordan Greenwald

In one clip about winding down your garden for winter, she shows viewers how to speed up tomato ripening.

In the video, the creator explains that if you still have green tomatoes on your plants in September or even October, there are a few things you can do to help them.

"A little bit of strategic pruning can help the plants focus their energy on ripening the existing fruits," she says.

Start by cutting the top of the plants back to stop them from growing tall. Then, check for flowers and remove those so no new fruits are produced. Finally, trim the lower branches and leaves so more sun can reach your unripe tomatoes.

If your frost date is imminent, bring your green tomatoes inside and place them in a box or bag with an apple or banana, as "these release ethylene which is a hormone that ripens fruit." The Cottage Garden also suggests trying recipes that use unripe tomatoes, such as fried green tomatoes or pickling.

How it's helping

Growing your own food is a great way to get outside more, and numerous studies have shown gardening is good for your diet and your mental health. In addition to the many benefits to your well-being, home gardeners can save hundreds of dollars a season on produce.

Having a small plot or even just a couple of plants is an amazing way to reduce your pollution footprint. The distance your food travels to your plate is one of the most wasteful aspects of our mass-produced food system. Walking to your yard is about as close as you can get to the source of your food.

This tip also helps you avoid food waste while saving you money and keeping organic material out of landfills. The average U.S. family wastes between two and three pounds of food a week, according to the NRDC.

When this waste ends up in landfills, it amplifies the creation of methane gas as items break down. Methane is an extremely powerful climate-warming particle. The EPA noted, "Methane is more than 28 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere."

What people are saying

Home gardeners were happy to learn this tip to save their tomatoes.

One person wrote, "This is really insightful! Thanks for sharing."

"All of my tomatoes are still green, I blame the terrible summer we have had this year," added another.

Someone else commented, "I've had 3 ripe tomatoes this year, previous years I've had hundreds…still have chutney leftover from last year."

