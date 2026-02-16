Homeowner frustrated as thoughtless neighbor creates major disturbance: 'I've reported them to the city'

A single outdoor light shouldn't feel like a spotlight — but for one homeowner, a neighbor's always-on alley light has turned into a glaring nuisance. Frustrated with the "light of 2,000 suns," the homeowner recently turned to the internet for advice on the situation, sparking a larger conversation about light pollution and bad neighbor behavior.

In a Reddit post, the homeowner asked for tips on how to handle the neighbor and their wildly bright alley light, which remains on 24/7.

"I left a note on their door explaining who I was and asking if they would maybe consider using a motion sensor device instead," the homeowner wrote. "They turned it off for about a week or so, but I guess they got tired of that."

The homeowner noted that the neighbor frequently leaves indoor lights on overnight, suggesting they may not prioritize reducing light use and light pollution.

Commenters quickly weighed in with a mix of advice and personal experience, hoping to help the homeowner cope with the situation.

"This is called light trespass, and it's a code enforcement issue," one commenter advised. "File an online claim with your city's code enforcement department and attach [your] photo. Then follow up with a call to them in two weeks."

"We had a light like this next door, and we just got blackout blinds and curtains for that side of the house," another commenter wrote. "Not sure if you could build something up or put up a sunshade to block that light."

The homeowner explained that the suggestion wouldn't work for the specific circumstance, though they did find another way to address the situation.

"I would love it if I could fix this with blackout windows — but this is my back porch, so I cannot spend any time out there after the sun goes down," the homeowner responded. "I've reported them to the city. Who knows what will happen after that."

Light pollution isn't just an ambience problem — it's also an environmental and public health issue. The National Park Service explains that artificial lighting interferes with the natural behaviors of many species, disrupting instincts and circadian rhythms. Poorly designed outdoor lighting can also throw off predator-prey relationships, reproduction, navigation, habitat selection, and migration patterns.

Humans aren't immune either. Advocacy group DarkSky notes that excessive nighttime lighting is linked to sleep disruption and other biological impacts.

DarkSky estimates that nearly 99% of people in the United States and Europe never experience a truly natural night sky because of light pollution. Excessive outdoor lighting also wastes enormous amounts of energy, driving up electricity costs and dirty energy pollution. One major contributor is unshielded lighting that sends light into the sky instead of directing it where it's actually needed. DarkSky estimates that at least 30% of all outdoor lighting in the U.S. alone is "wasted" in this way, costing up to $3.3 billion in yearly electricity costs — and releasing 21 million tons of planet-warming pollution into our atmosphere.

But reducing light pollution doesn't require living in the dark. The National Park Service recommends using outdoor lighting only when necessary by installing motion-sensor lights. The organization also suggests directing lights downward where they're most needed and choosing warm-toned, energy-efficient bulbs — simple changes that protect the night sky while still keeping outdoor spaces safe and functional.

