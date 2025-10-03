Gardener shares simple hack to grow store-quality produce: 'That's what I was missing'

"I was wondering what I was doing wrong."

If you've ever grown celery at home and wondered why yours looks nothing like the thick stalks at the grocery store, one TikToker has the answer. It involves a simple gardening technique that costs almost nothing.

The scoop

Andre the Farmer (@andrethefarmer) shared the secret to getting store-quality celery in a quick tutorial that shows how professional growers achieve perfectly thick stalks.

The process involves blanching, a technique wherein young celery plants are bundled together and wrapped at the base with material to block out light.

"We're gonna bind our celery here, and that's it. We're gonna let that sit for another maybe four more weeks, and we should have some nice thick trunks in there. And that's how you make your celery grow the way it is in the store," Andre explains in the video.

The gardener demonstrates how to gather celery into a tight bunch before wrapping the base with a brown paper. (Commenters suggested using paper from shipping boxes or toilet paper tubes.) This method causes them to grow thicker rather than spread out wide with thin stems.

How it's helping

This simple trick can save home gardeners serious money on their grocery bills. Store-bought organic celery costs about $3 per bunch, but growing your own produces multiple harvests from a single plant for just the price of seeds.

Outside of their financial benefits, homegrown vegetables usually taste better than store-bought options because you can harvest them at peak freshness. Gardening is also a gentle form of exercise and has been shown to cut down on stress and boost mental health.

Growing your own food reduces plastic packaging waste and eliminates the carbon pollution associated with transporting produce thousands of miles to your local store. Home gardens also create habitats for pollinators and beneficial insects, which support local ecosystems.

What everyone's saying

The comment section was filled with gardeners grateful for the tip.

"Growing up, we used 1L milk cartons. Just slid them over the plants," one person shared, offering a budget-friendly alternative that incorporates reusing materials.

"Thank you! I was wondering what I was doing wrong," another viewer wrote.

A third person added: "That's what I was missing! I always wondered why mine went wide and the stalks stayed skinny!"

