Dad shares money-saving toilet-fix hack to try instead of calling a plumber: 'Anyone can do this'

by Lindy Whitehouse
A dad has shared a simple hack for fixing your toilet flush, and it's so easy that anyone can do it. 

The scoop

According to Bo (@dadadvicefrombo), the first step is to check if the flush is really broken or if the chain has just come off. If the chain has been disconnected, then reconnecting it is easy, and the toilet is fixed without calling a plumber for help. 

That easy! How to fix a broken or shaky toilet handle. First check the essy solution and even if you have to replace it, it's so easy. Love, Dad

It's also easy to fix the problem yourself if the flush is the issue. Bo explained that you should first measure the size of the handle you need and check if your toilet is square or rounded. Then you can unscrew the flush and easily thread the new flush handle in and reattach the chain. 

How it's helping

Hacks like these help people to make easy fixes without wasting time and spending money on expert assistance. 

Fixing a broken flush can make your home more efficient by significantly reducing water waste. This can go a long way toward shrinking your water bill, as toilets are a major source of water consumption in homes. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, they account for nearly 30% of our indoor water use. 

Reducing water waste is also important for the environment because water is a precious resource that we use too much of. 

There are lots of other hacks for cutting down on toilet water waste, such as reducing the amount of water needed per flush by putting a weighted water bottle in your toilet tank. This can help save water and doesn't compromise the functionality of your toilet — a win-win situation. 

Other ways you can improve your home efficiency and save money include addressing things like air leaks and insulation gaps, as well as replacing inefficient appliances. Organizations like HomeBoost can help you get started. 

What everyone's saying

Many of the commenters were thankful for this handy tip, with one writing, "Never knew they made two different styles. Learned something new in TikTok again."

Another commenter added, "Anyone can do this."

