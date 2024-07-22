Instagrammer shares 'magic' method to give stained clothes a second life: 'This is so cool'

Spilled coffee down your favorite white tee? Don't toss that top — dye it.

Colorado-based clothing retailer The Yellow Morning (@theyellow.morning) just shared a brilliant hack for breathing new life into stained clothes using fabric dye.

The scoop

In an Instagram video, The Yellow Morning shows how to upcycle white garments that have seen better days.

"This is one of the fastest ways to bring those stained white tees back to life or that white dress you spilled red wine on one evening," the caption explains.

The secret weapon? RIT Colorstay Dye Fixative. After soaking the garments in an autumnal brown shade and running them through the wash, stubborn stains vanish, and the clothes look brand new.

"I've figured out my own process along the way, giving each piece a one-of-a-kind status," the retailer shares.

How it's working

Breathing new life into old clothes doesn't just revive your wardrobe — it helps the planet, too. The average American tosses out 81 pounds of clothing yearly, much of which ends up in landfills emitting harmful methane gas.

By extending a garment's usable life, you're keeping textiles out of the trash and reducing demand for new products, lowering your carbon footprint. Considering it takes 713 gallons of water to make one cotton t-shirt, every dyed tee saves precious resources.

What's more, with dye costing just a few dollars, you'll spend way less than if you bought something new. It's a financial and environmental win-win.

Individual actions like this add up, helping cut waste, conserve resources, and create a more sustainable future for us all.

What people are saying

The eco-friendly fashion hack is earning rave reviews online. Many expressed a desire to try the hack themselves.

"Oooooh I haven't had a dye party in a while!!!!! I'm inspired," one user commented.

"Literal magic," another raved.

"This is so cool!" exclaimed a third.

Want to get in on the fun? The Yellow Morning offers some pro tips: "Lighter clothes work best, make sure your dye is darker then the stains or else they'll show through, [and] wash them twice to make sure color doesn't bleed into other non-dyed clothes."

