DIYer shares why you shouldn't throw away old mugs: 'This changes everything'

Sometimes turning old household items into repurposed gems is as simple as making a single, tiny change.

A TikTok home improvement account, The Spruce (@thespruceofficial), posted a handy DIY video of a simple, quick, and easy way to upgrade old coffee mugs. One woman showed followers how adding a drainage hole to mugs she no longer drank from instead helped her reuse them as pots for plants.

The hack is straightforward: All that's needed is a mug, a hammer, and a nail. However, the key factor to remember is to put the mug upside down underwater before tapping a hole into the bottom of it.

Outside of water, the mug would shatter, but under it, the pressure keeps the mug together while DIYers gently and slowly make an opening. According to a Reddit user on r/Succulents, the water "helps with heat buildup from the friction. It also helps with lubrication."

The Spruce's hack is a cost-effective and creative way to make useful planters that don't break the bank.

Instead of going shopping for expensive, basic terracotta pots, people who reuse their mugs get distinct, memorable pieces to plant in. Additionally, thrifting for mugs to use as planters is usually cheaper than regular, store-bought pots, giving new life to unique pieces and deterring contributions to junk.

Why let them sit when repurposing them can lead to the growth of personalized flowers, herbs, and food?

On top of saving money and making use of what people already have, turning mugs into plant pots also creates less waste. Instead of tossing out mugs that don't serve them anymore for their original purpose, people who conserve them and make them into something new help keep excess trash out of landfills.

This can be done with many household items, lowering contributions to waste that could instead be repurposed.

Commenters on The Spruce's TikTok were excited for the helpful DIY, with one saying, "This changes everything." Another corroborated the sentiment with "this blows my mind."

Another enthusiastically agreed: "I've been looking for a planter for my aloe pups, and this might be the solution."

