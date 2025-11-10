Man shares simple hack to save money on energy bills this winter: 'Will help you keep your home warm and cozy for less'

Self-declared consumer champion "Which?" (@whichuk) posted a TikTok video demonstrating an easy hack to draft-proof your home in his effort to make life simpler, fairer, and safer.

"It's really cheap and easy to do and it will help keep your home warm and cosy for less," the account explained.

The scoop

"Which?" said that if you have drafty uPVC windows or doors, all it takes is a simple adjustment with an Allen wrench to prevent a draft from developing.

uPVC windows are made from unplasticized polyvinyl chloride and are known for being durable and low-maintenance. They are resistant to warping and rotting, and are considered energy-efficient, offering good insulation. However, minor drafts can still develop as home frames shift.

The windows and doors have adjustment features in the frame, and "Which?" showed that by tightening or loosening them slightly with an Allen wrench, it can eliminate the draft.

"Which?" reminded followers to check with the manufacturer's instructions before making adjustments.

How it's helping

Whether making minor adjustments as "Which?" Suggested or making larger changes, weatherizing your home can be a great way to reduce energy waste, saving you money by lowering your energy bills.

Air sealing and insulation upgrades can help keep your home comfortable, warmer in winter, and cooler in summer by minimizing leaks and protecting against outdoor temperatures and elements.

Ensuring that windows and doors are properly sealed can also help improve the air quality in your home by reducing exposure to outdoor air pollutants, particularly in densely populated cities and urban environments.

When you take time to make little changes like adjusting your windows and doors, unplugging appliances when they are not in use, switching to LED lightbulbs, and adjusting your ceiling fans, the little changes can add up to big savings on your energy bill.

What everyone's saying

Viewers of the video were intrigued by the simple hack and wondered why the windows and doors would need to be adjusted after being installed by a professional.

"It's to give the window/door a little wiggle room to fit perfectly in the frame," one TikToker explained. "Over time it can expand/drop … so you can adjust."

One appreciative commenter said, "awesome sauce thanks (Which?)"

