Homeowners share video after building brilliant solution for backyard flooding issue: 'A great idea'

A creative couple is impressing fellow gardeners by showing how they solved a flooding issue in their yard using nothing more than clever landscaping, native plants, and some strategic planning.

In a video shared by Hygge Haven (@hygge.haven) on TikTok, the homeowners walk viewers through how they transformed the part of the yard that tends to flood into a "rain garden" and thriving ecosystem by guild planting.

This technique is similar to companion planting, in that the plants are all chosen and placed strategically to support and protect each other. Part of that included also building a swale — a shallow, plant-lined channel designed to capture and redirect stormwater runoff.

"One thing that's going to help is planting the milkweed in the areas that will hold water," they say in the clip. They also explain how the swale smartly diverts the rainwater to where they want it to go.

To improve drainage, they use a broadfork to put additional holes in the base of the swale.

One commenter said: "Looks good. The berm is a great idea and thanks for the bully tool. I'll check it out."

The project has become a hit online because it's a perfect example of how homeowners can use natural design techniques to solve practical problems while improving their garden and environment.

Rain gardens, swales, xeriscaping, and other native-plant landscaping techniques can help prevent expensive water damage, lower the time you spend maintaining your guild, and support healthy biodiversity.

Even rewilding part of your yard with options like native plants, clover, or buffalo grass can reduce runoff, lower water bills, and create a healthier habitat for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators — which, in turn, protects our food supply.

In the comments, one viewer wrote, "That swamp milkweed is gonna thrive in that spot!"

Another added: "I need to plant the milk weed. I had no idea it would be so hearty in the swampy areas."

A third said "Fall is my favorite season because of the plants like apples and pumpkins and now I want [an] apple tree guild."

