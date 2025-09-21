Homeowner at a loss as strict HOA rules put them in serious bind: 'I don't know what to do'

The internet is a hive for individuals sharing their gripes with homeowners associations.

In one example, a Reddit user on r/gardening sought advice for implementing eco-friendliness despite their HOA's rules.

"How do I compost in an anti-compost neighborhood?" the user asked.

They elaborated: "A few years ago I bit off more than I could chew when I landscaped my back yard. Today, most of it is overrun with weeds. I love gardening and I know I can tackle it, but I don't know what to do with my mountain of weeds once I'm done. ... I'm not allowed a compost bin or pile (per HOA rules) and our new garbage company refuses yard waste."

If you are one of the 75 million people in the United States living under an HOA, you may be familiar with this as well as other impediments to green living.

Other folks have shared their own run-ins with HOAs, including those that prevent native gardens from being planted or have trees cut down without notice.

These environmentally conscious endeavors — and others, including rewilding your yard or installing a charger for your electric vehicle — save people money and facilitate a cooler future. If an HOA is standing in your way, you can work to change its bylaws so everyone in the community benefits.

Commenters shared their feedback to help the poster.

"You could get one of those compost tumblers and maybe put it in the shed. It's basically a container you fill with compost and it's built up on legs and so you turn the crank and it rolls the compost for you," one user recommended.

Another person added: "I dig a deep hole and put my compost in it. When it's full, I cover and dig a new one. Eventually the soil everywhere is enriched."

