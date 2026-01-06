Homeowners uncover 'petty' loophole in HOA's new lawn warning: 'I love what you did'

One homeowner flipped the script on their homeowners association. They fought the law — an HOA bylaw to be exact — and they won.

They shared the story on the r/MaliciousCompliance subreddit and revealed how they cleverly navigated their HOA's newly introduced rules. They noted that their HOA is mostly made up of "grouchy old people." Still, their yard hadn't been an issue for 13 years.

A new board took issue with their yard's ground cover, characterizing it as weeds. The OP said they'd tried and failed to grow grass before, but heavy shade prevented it. They mowed the ground cover, but that wasn't good enough for the HOA.

They insisted on its removal, demanding documentation of chemical lawn treatments to kill anything but grass. That's where the OP and his wife conjured up a solution that complied technically but not in the way the HOA intended.

"My lovely, petty spouse went on Amazon and ordered a $6 spray bottle of the most woo-woo new age homeopathic 'weedkiller' she could find," the OP wrote.

The gambit worked brilliantly. They gave their lawn the required treatment, sent proof of the deed via a receipt and a photo, and even thanked the board. The move killed two birds with one stone.

For starters, the weedkiller didn't kill the ground cover. It also got the HOA off their back, as they'd heard nary a peep from the board.

The story showed an example of how homeowners often find themselves at odds with their local HOAs. They're well-known for restricting homeowners from taking environmentally beneficial actions.

Insisting homeowners use chemicals on their lawns is a frequent demand. While the OP was able to smartly wriggle out of the requirement, others haven't been so lucky. If you can't escape the rules as they did, working with HOAs is another route to success.

When it comes to chemical sprays like Roundup, there is ample evidence that glyphosate is bad news for humans and nearby plant life. There's a reason it's banned in several countries, despite its popularity and legality in the U.S.

Commenters on Reddit were thrilled for the OP.

"I approve this compliance," one wrote. "Low ground cover that doesn't need chemicals or watering is so much better for the planet."

"I love what you did," a user shared.

"Wow, somebody actually found a legitimate use for woo-woo new age homeopathic stuff: mollifying the HOA!" a commenter joked.

