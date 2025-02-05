  • Home Home

Homeowner horrified after HOA carelessly uses dangerous product near children: 'I'd be pissed'

"There goes like $500."

by Kelsey Kovner
"There goes like $500."

Photo Credit: iStock

When it comes to your home and lawn, you want to feel like you have full control. Unfortunately, one homeowner had their lawn damaged when their HOA had it treated without their consent. 

This anti-HOA subreddit is an active community of more than a quarter million people who band together to rail against these governing bodies while sharing advice. 

"There goes like $500."
Photo Credit: imgur
"There goes like $500."
Photo Credit: imgur

This poster took to the page to complain about an unfortunate situation they found themselves in. They wrote, "HOA sprayed pesticides all over my wife's plant  and on my son's stuff. The plants are dead, and we had to throw away his sandbox and his toys. There goes like $500."

They included a link to several photos where viewers can see their garden beds lining their home and paths full of brown, dying plants.

This is, unfortunately, a fairly common occurrence. If it's not an HOA damaging plants, then it's often a nosy neighbor. Many homeowners have come home to mown pollinator gardens or decapitated trees.

Adding insult to injury, the chemicals put their child's health at risk. RoundUp is a brand name for the herbicide glyphosate that has been linked to cancer. According to the Lawsuit Information Center, the manufacturer of RoundUp has faced more than 100,000 lawsuits.

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

Folks in the comments had several choice words for this person's HOA.

One person advised, "In certain locales, it is considered a criminal offense to spray poisons on owners property without their knowing, rated as a felony. OP may want to consider filing charges against the parties involved."

Someone else said, "Oh, I'd be pissed! F*** HOAs and pesticides!"

Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

Absolutely not 💯

Yes — it's part of the deal 🤝

Only in extreme circumstances 🏚️

We should ban HOAs 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another commenter suggested that the OP take action to change bylaws: "Run for the HOA board and get like-minded people to run as well. Replace the board with competent people."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x