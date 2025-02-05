Homeowner horrified after HOA carelessly uses dangerous product near children: 'I'd be pissed'

When it comes to your home and lawn, you want to feel like you have full control. Unfortunately, one homeowner had their lawn damaged when their HOA had it treated without their consent.

This anti-HOA subreddit is an active community of more than a quarter million people who band together to rail against these governing bodies while sharing advice.

This poster took to the page to complain about an unfortunate situation they found themselves in. They wrote, "HOA sprayed pesticides all over my wife's plant and on my son's stuff. The plants are dead, and we had to throw away his sandbox and his toys. There goes like $500."

They included a link to several photos where viewers can see their garden beds lining their home and paths full of brown, dying plants.

This is, unfortunately, a fairly common occurrence. If it's not an HOA damaging plants, then it's often a nosy neighbor. Many homeowners have come home to mown pollinator gardens or decapitated trees.

Adding insult to injury, the chemicals put their child's health at risk. RoundUp is a brand name for the herbicide glyphosate that has been linked to cancer. According to the Lawsuit Information Center, the manufacturer of RoundUp has faced more than 100,000 lawsuits.

Folks in the comments had several choice words for this person's HOA.

One person advised, "In certain locales, it is considered a criminal offense to spray poisons on owners property without their knowing, rated as a felony. OP may want to consider filing charges against the parties involved."

Someone else said, "Oh, I'd be pissed! F*** HOAs and pesticides!"

Another commenter suggested that the OP take action to change bylaws: "Run for the HOA board and get like-minded people to run as well. Replace the board with competent people."

