Amateur chef seeks advice after moving to a home without gas kitchen appliances: 'I'm nervous and don't want to screw this up'

When one Redditor swapped their old gas stove for an induction cooktop, they were excited for fast cooking but uneasy about new cleaning rules.

The scoop

In a Reddit post, the home chef shared they were "apprehensive" about their shiny new induction range and unsure how to care for it properly. They asked for advice on cleaning, avoiding scratches, and whether cookware could crack the sleek glass surface.

"I'm trying to prevent damage and just do it right," they wrote, turning to the "r/inductioncooking" community for help navigating their new high-tech setup. "TBH I'm nervous and don't want to screw this up."

Fellow home cooks quickly chimed in with tips, from using gentle cleaners like CeramaBryte to protecting the cooktop with parchment paper during messy meals.

"The top does not get hot like an electric glass top range would. I can take a towel, lift the pan, and quickly wipe away a spill if need be, but it's usually fine to wait until you're done preparing your meal," said one commenter. "I've always had gas and love our induction range so much better."

Beyond kitchen cleanup, commenters reassured the user that induction cooking is not only simple once mastered. It's also a smart, energy-efficient alternative to gas.

How it's helping

Induction stoves have become a go-to for anyone looking to cut indoor air pollution and reduce their utility bills. They heat food faster than traditional gas or electric ranges and waste less energy in the process.

Plus, they're far safer. They heat pots directly, so there's no open flame or lingering fumes.

Additionally, with the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can get up to $840 off the cost of a new induction range, making the switch more affordable than ever. For renters or those not ready for a full renovation, plug-in induction burners are simple, budget-friendly alternatives that plug right into a standard outlet.

What everyone's saying

Many Reddit users who made the switch shared similar experiences, offering reassurance and humor in equal measure.

"One amazing things about induction is you can just lift the pan up wipe immediately and you won't catch the towel on fire," said one user.

"It cleans up great! Just treat it like any glass top. The top only gets hot through transferred heat from the pan," reassured another.

If you've been thinking about upgrading your kitchen, now's the time, especially before certain federal rebates expire after 2025. The small learning curve is well worth it for a cleaner, greener kitchen.

