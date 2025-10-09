Researchers provide honest explanation about the health benefits of ditching your gas stove: '[It] is a win-win'

Gas stoves are notoriously bad for indoor air quality. But what if you can't just buy a different cooktop?

Homeowners and renters alike are turning to portable induction stoves, The New York Times reported. Just like their full-size counterparts, these electric appliances are ultraefficient and don't produce any harmful pollutants. You can also get one for the cost of a dinner out.

The main problem with appliances that run on natural gas is methane, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide when it comes to warming the planet. "In addition to methane, gas cooking emits nitrogen dioxide, an irritant linked to asthma; and benzene, a carcinogen that can also cause reproductive problems in both men and women," the newspaper added.

As bad as that is, it's only a small part of the problem. Three-quarters of the methane in the atmosphere from gas stoves leaks from pipes and fixtures, the Times noted. Livestock and food waste are other significant sources of the gas.

When it comes to cooking, induction stoves require comparatively little energy to heat your food. While gas ranges are 40%-60% efficient, per the Times, induction alternatives are 80%-90% efficient and could reach 96% efficiency. This means that even if you get your energy from the dirty grid, you will be making a difference in reducing heat-trapping pollution that harms human health.

The easy and affordable solution to avoid the dangers of gas stoves is also cost-effective. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, Americans can score up to $840 off the cost of an induction range. These devices help you cook faster and are easier to clean than other stoves, and they are free of burn risks.

Plug-in induction burners start around $50 and are an excellent option if you rent your home, just want to try the technology, or have no interest in a kitchen renovation. If you do want to go all in, federal appliance rebates are available and will remain so even after Dec. 31, unlike other tax incentives that will soon evaporate.

While installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, the associated tax incentives won't remain in 2026 after the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. If you want to lower your monthly energy bills to or near $0, it's important to act sooner rather than later. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on an installation.

"When considering both the climate benefits and the immediate improvements to indoor air quality, switching to an induction burner is a win-win," University of California, San Diego, environmental health scientist Carlos Gould said, per the Times.

