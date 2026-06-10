Gardener shares pest control routine used to stop worms, beetles, and disease from wrecking summer harvest

A Houston gardener is drawing attention on TikTok for offering a candid look at how insects, worms, and disease pressure can affect a garden.

Rather than giving up, the gardener walks viewers through a pest control routine that they can also use to protect their harvest.

What happened?

Houston Zone 9b gardener GardenOfDestiny (@GardenOfDestiny) shared a tour of some productive backyard beds as summer bugs moved in. In the video's caption, the TikToker wrote, "Summertime brings in the pests big time."

The gardener's pest-control approach combines cleanup, sprays, and physical barriers. It includes removing damaged leaves and using a BT mixture — a biological insecticide or pesticide mixed with water that contains the beneficial soil bacteria Bacillus thuringiensis — to target caterpillars.

Neem oil and a hydrogen peroxide-and-water mix are also helpful to prevent mosquitoes and disease from spreading, respectively.

"The most important part about keeping your garden away from the pests is by feeding them. Everyone has to eat," the TikTok user says, explaining that birds leave the vegetables alone when bird food is available nearby.

Why does it matter?

Summer pest pressure can make or break a harvest.

Gardening can help you save money on produce, enjoy fresher food that often tastes better than store-bought options, and support mental and physical health through time outdoors and regular movement.

"This is sweeter," the TikToker says while eating a strawberry.

"There's so much juice in them," the second person in the video agrees.

Timing matters because pests can arrive "immediately," according to the gardener, when crops go in at the wrong point in the season. To avoid losing an entire crop, plant more than you need so a few setbacks do not derail the season.

What are people saying?

Commenters were quick to share advice of their own.

"Plant marigolds all around your garden," one person wrote.

Another added, "Planting marigolds next to tomatoes are supposed to deter pests."

Others simply appreciated the honesty and practical tips.

"So much good info," a third wrote. "I hope to have a garden one day."

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