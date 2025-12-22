Homeowner outraged over nightmare neighbor's shocking acts: 'I'm worried I might get sick'

"I don't know who these people are."

An angry and rattled homeowner posted about a nightmare saga with their neighbor, which started with a hot spring and ended with an arrest.

The homeowner offered a detailed account of the situation, including 20 updates following the original post, on the "r/neighborsfromhell" subreddit. They explained that they just moved into their house with a hot spring in the backyard. Their neighbor, referred to as "CN" for "crazy neighbor" in the post, insisted the hot spring was open to all, including her kids.

A lot happened here. At one point, the neighbor apparently offered the original poster's home as a wedding site.

The OP explained in an update: "1. Definitely did NOT invite anyone to use my property for a party. 2. My backyard isn't the biggest for a party. 3. I don't know who these people are."

The story ends with the neighbor entering the OP's home without permission and initiating a physical confrontation. She was arrested and taken away in a police car, according to the post's final update.

Aside from the incessant trespassing, assault, and myriad other offenses, the neighbor was also caught on video "slowly pouring a massive jug of chemicals into the communal stream."

The OP said, "I don't know if it's herbicides, plant killer, or something like bleach (it doesn't smell like bleach so I don't think its that), but it's rapidly killing my plants. I haven't eaten any of the fruit/peppers since as I'm worried I might get sick."

The neighbor is harming the community and the environment. No one can say for sure what she poured into the stream, but it must be something toxic.

Using chemicals outside, whether they're herbicides, pesticides, or chlorine, endangers the well-being of humans, plants, and animals. The substances can lead to a range of health problems, including cancer and neurological issues.

They can kill off whole wildlife populations and dangerously disrupt ecosystems. Any fish that swam in the springs, animals that drank the water, and plants that shared the same soil are likely to perish due to the neighbor's careless actions.

She also ruined the OP's and other neighbors' gardens, which produced nutritious food and supported mental wellness.

One commenter noted how serious her actions were, writing, "The poisoning of the water supply that waters food gardens and swimming holes is definitely a criminal act."

Someone else half-joked, "On the bright side, she might not be your neighbor after the massive EPA fine she'll receive."

