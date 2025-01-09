Suburban mom ditches city after transforming ordinary sheds into cozy family home: 'You do not have to live like this'

Remaking your life can take a ton of work. For this Texas family, it was well worth it.

Sarah and her family of seven, who document their exploits with the YouTube channel Tiny Shed Life, made the decision six years ago to ditch suburban living for a homestead in the country, as Realtor.com detailed.

She quit her job, and the goal was to be mortgage-free. So, they moved to a 35-acre property to live in a home less than 1,000 square feet. The outlet shared 13 photos of the space from social media, and Sarah described the project, citing their mud room, storage, and windows as essentials. The home was made of two sheds that they connected and converted.

Perhaps the best — and most astounding — part of the story is that this allowed the family to eliminate its debt, as they spent over $36,000 annually to do so and paid off $191,332 in just over five years.

"It was the most rewarding feeling," Sarah said. "We had two mortgages, our house and the land, and two vehicles all on loans. Thankfully, no student loans and no credit card debt."

They also now have an emergency fund to cover six months of expenses.

"We both had great paying jobs and what I like to call practical debt, but what I realized was how trapped debt makes you," Sarah said.

"Trapped to your job, trapped with keeping up and even more trapped if life throws you a curveball, like right now for many people. You do not have to live like this."

It's a common sentiment these days, as buying a home or even making a monthly rental payment is out of reach for many. It feels like the American dream is vanishing, and folks are turning to alternative lifestyles, including those based in tiny homes and off the grid.

Such principles aren't exclusive to these trailblazers, however. You can save money right where you are by making simple adjustments such as wasting less water and washing your clothes in cold water.

As this family showed, you can save loads of money while living your best life in a comfortable, cozy environment. It may not be for everyone, but those who successfully make the switch rave about it.

"I almost can't believe we did it," Sarah said of building their home. "If you're thinking of taking on a project like this, go back and watch some of our old videos. You'll see just how much work it took to get here."

