22 states received an 'F': Grading US states on how easy it is to install solar panels

"A majority of states have done little to adopt common-sense practices that reduce the costs and delays."

In the face of soaring utility rate hikes, more American homeowners are turning to solar power and battery storage to avoid expensive monthly energy bills.

Now, the Environment America Research and Policy Center has released a grade for every U.S. state based on how easy it is to install solar panels there.

Although solar panels are a worthwhile investment that can offer up to six-figure savings on bills, localized red tape in the permitting and inspection process can delay projects and deter families from investing. These barriers can add up to $7,000 to the average cost of a home solar panel system.

After reviewing policies related to residential solar and permitting in all 50 states, the Environment America report found "a majority of states have done little to adopt common-sense practices that reduce the costs and delays."

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According to the data, only two states, California and Texas, earned B grades. Two states, New Jersey and Colorado, received Cs, 24 earned Ds, and "the remaining 22 states received 'F' grades."

As the report card demonstrated, complicated local rules are turning exciting upgrades into headaches. To help address these issues, the experts at EnergySage can make your solar investment easy with free tools to compare quotes and get quick installation estimates.

California and Texas earned the highest marks for policies that allow homeowners to use instant permitting software for many projects, along with other measures that cut through red tape.

New Jersey and Colorado, the states receiving C grades, also allow instant permitting, but they have yet to adopt additional policies to further streamline the solar approval process.

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The remaining states, which fall into the D and F categories, have either taken only tentative steps to reduce red tape or have yet to adopt policies that make installations faster, more affordable, or more efficient.

According to the report, all states have room to improve and streamline the permitting and inspection processes for home solar and battery backup.

"The most powerful policy most states could adopt would be to require jurisdictions that oversee residential solar projects to use instant permitting," the report said.

"Other important policies include allowing remote and third-party inspections, limiting the role of HOAs, and allowing third-party solar panel ownership arrangements."

Regardless of where your state lies on this list, it is smart to invest in your own power generation as electricity rates rise. Consider using EnergySage's free tools to learn what solar can do for your energy bills and even save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

To compare the average cost of home solar and local incentives on a state-by-state level, check out EnergySage's free mapping tool. EnergySage can also help you upgrade your setup by pairing solar panels with battery storage, helping protect your home during outages, increasing your overall savings, and moving you closer to living off the grid.

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