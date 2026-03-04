Homeowner shares honest thoughts after ditching gas furnace for ultra-efficient heat pump: 'A lot of people just do not understand this'

"The long run times are actually also good for your efficiency."

Winter in many parts of the country is brutal on old heating systems, driving up energy bills and testing their limits. Aging furnaces can be noisy, inefficient, and unreliable when temperatures drop.

Ben from Ben's Eco Adventure decided to swap his 12-year-old gas furnace for a cold-climate heat pump, and the results surprised even him. In a recent YouTube video, Ben documents the full swap, replacing his two-stage Lennox furnace and 2.5-ton AC with a Carrier crossover heat pump system designed for freezing conditions.

During a cold snap with temperatures in the 20s, the system kept his home comfortable without using auxiliary heat. He says the air "feels plenty warm coming out of the vents," pushing back on a common criticism of heat pumps.

The system's variable speed compressor runs longer at lower output, which in the end improves comfort and efficiency.





"The long run times are actually also good for your efficiency. And I know this is counterintuitive. A lot of people just do not understand this," Ben explains. He compares it to driving a car at a steady speed instead of slamming the gas and brakes. Longer, steadier cycles use less energy over time.

If you are considering an upgrade, newer systems are far more capable than many homeowners realize. TCD's partner Mitsubishi can help you understand your HVAC options and potentially slash your energy bills with high-efficiency systems built for colder climates.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

If Ben's experiment has you rethinking your own setup, there are practical steps you can explore right now.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto's HVAC leases make modern heating and cooling accessible, with monthly payments starting as low as $99 and include long-term maintenance built in. You can also pair solar panels with electric appliances, like efficient HVACs, to drive utility costs even lower.

EnergySage can help you compare quotes from vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on installations. The free Palmetto Home app also offers up to $5,000 in rewards for completing energy-saving home challenges.

Commenters on Ben's video were already weighing their options.

"We heat our New Hampshire home with ducted hot air from a 13 year old propane furnace, and cool it with central air. I expect we'll need to replace the furnace before long, and I'd love to switch to a heat pump if one can reliably handle our winters," wrote one user.

"Modern heat pumps work well in cold temps now. Enjoy yours," commented another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.