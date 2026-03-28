Homeowner shares the two renovations that cut their electric bill by $500

A homeowner in the r/solar Reddit community sparked a conversation after revealing how pairing solar panels with a new heat pump cut their annual electric bill by $500.

The original poster explained that they replaced their 1990s-era heat pump with a modern Mitsubishi hyper-heat heat pump. Normally, upgrading to a heat pump is a great way to reduce home energy bills, but because this homeowner already had solar panels, their savings were boosted even further.

The only two months they had any electricity bills, other than the base charges for grid connection, were January and February. "For the year, thanks to my solar, I paid less than $110," OP said. "Last year I was closer to $600 for electricity, so saved $500 off last year."

"Solar plus modern cold-weather heat pumps are a match made in heaven," the OP added. "You can't beat not having a utility bill." Another commenter noted, "that's an impressive drop in costs."





If you're interested in following in this homeowner's footsteps and upgrading to a highly efficient HVAC system, TCD partner Mitsubishi can help you slash your energy bills and understand the best system for your situation.

Even better, energy-efficient heat pumps and solar panels help curb your home's reliance on harmful fuels, such as natural gas and propane. Homeowners often don't realize how many harmful pollutants gas-powered furnaces and stoves release.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Over 80 million U.S. residents are struggling to pay their rising energy bills, but you can help reduce yours by taking control of your heating and cooling costs.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Palmetto's HVAC leasing program starts as low as $99 per month and includes 12 years of free maintenance for homeowners concerned about initial HVAC installation costs.

This homeowner's situation shows just how much more someone can save by pairing highly efficient appliances with solar panels. TCD partner EnergySage makes it simple to find the best solar panels and installers for your home and budget, and its tools could save you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

To further push your savings, consider the free Palmetto Home app. By completing simple challenges, such as cutting down your home energy consumption, you could collect up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Commenters on the Reddit post were quick to concur with OP's findings.

"My January bill was negative $21," one homeowner with solar panels said. "I think February is going to be even better."

Another explained they have also seen a great season for their solar panel generation.

"I'm seeing the most productivity this year than all previous years since 2019," they wrote.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.