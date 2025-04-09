Super-efficient water heater earns rave reviews after skeptical homeowner shares concerns: 'It uses no discernible electricity'

"There's a million posts on this sub and others about them."

A homeowner got some reassuring news from fellow Redditors. Heat pump water heaters get the job done just like their HVAC cousins, heat pumps.

They opened up the discussion on the r/heatpumps subreddit and asked: "Are heat pump hot water tanks popular and viable and as great as heat pumps for general heating/cooling?"

Beyond whether the device would work well, they wanted to know if a heated, concrete storage room in the basement would be a proper place for one. They ended by signaling their intent was to get off gas.

"As long as the room is not too small, it should work great," a Redditor informed them. "You can download the manuals to get the recommended room size."

If you have the space, upgrading to a heat pump water heater is a great way to save money and eschew gas. Unlike conventional units, heat pump water heaters gather their energy from the atmosphere instead of generating it out of nowhere. That efficiency can save households hundreds of dollars a year.

Moreover, the Inflation Reduction Act includes a 30% tax credit worth up to $2,000, and some states offer additional rebates. Given President Trump's clear opposition to heat pumps and other green tech, time might be of the essence for those looking to secure the greatest incentives.

A fellow Redditor who'd installed one in their home a year ago was a fan of their unit.

"As far as I can tell it uses no discernible electricity," they wrote. "Loving it so far."

They and other users stressed the importance of room choice, getting the right unit size for their needs, and making sure they were aware of other nuances of the devices, like dealing with the condensate.

The general feeling was very supportive.

"There's a million posts on this sub and others about them," a user shared. "Very popular."

Given that high approval rating, it's worth pointing out smart heat pump water heaters are now on the market. Cala is the leading brand making these innovative devices that learn your patterns and take your input to understand exactly when you need hot water. They can then capitalize on when energy is cheapest and most abundant.

Not only will this save you energy usage and money while reducing your environmental footprint, but it will also increase your home's comfort with hot water at the ready when you need it.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.